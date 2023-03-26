THROWBACK: When Sunil Grover was replaced from a show in just three days without being informed

Sunil Grover is a popular comedian and actor, who is famously known for his character Gutthi, in The Kapil Sharma Show. His rib-tickling punchlines garner appreciation from people of all ages. The actor is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts. Recently, in an interview, Sunil revealed that once he was replaced from a show within three days without being informed.

Sunil Grover recalls the time he was replaced from a show

In an interview, Sunil recalled the incident and said, “There was a show in which I got replaced within 3 days and they didn’t even tell me. I got to know through someone else. I didn’t feel that I could ever go back and work with the same people. I had gone in a shell for almost a month and I thought I will never pursue this. I don’t know what kind of stubbornness made me want to try again.”

Furthermore, talking about his Instagram fan following, Sunil said, “I want to request everyone to never judge themselves based on the number of followers. Only your self-worth can decide that. I have seen many people go into depression because of that.”

Sunil Grover's work

On the professional front, Sunil Grover was recently seen in the film Goodbye. The flick directed by Vikas Bahl, also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli AvrRam, and Sahil Mehta. Sunil Grover has received an enormous fan following after his character as Gutthi on the show, Comedy Nights With Kapil followed by his other characters on the show including Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi. Apart from television, his acting in Tandav was also critically appreciated.

