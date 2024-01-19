'Time for a new era': Karan Kundrra completes 15 years in industry; netizens shower congratulatory messages
Karan Kundrra completes 15 years in the industry. The actor took to social media to share a series of pictures where he looks handsome and penned a note for his fans.
Karan Kundrra has cemented his place in the television and showbiz industry as one of the most reliable actors. Over the years, he has starred in several television shows and made a name for himself. Today, the actor completes 15 glorious years in the industry. Yes, you read that right. The actor posted some dashing pictures of himself on social media, penning a note on completing 15 years in the industry.
Just a few hours back, Karan Kundrra posted a series of pictures. Along with the snaps, he wrote in the caption how grateful he is for the love he received from his fans. The caption reads, "15 yrs of your unwavering love.. kaise kahein humein kitni mohabbat hai aapse.. forever grateful. time for a new era.. apaa fer milaange.. faaaaadke!!!”
Watch Karan Kundrra's post here:
In the pictures, Karan Kundrra looks handsome in a green and blue patterned shirt and pant co-ord set. Not everyone can carry off such a co-ord set with so much swag.
Netizens react to Karan Kundrra’s post
Reacting to the former Bigg Boss 15 contestant’s post, netizens showered love and good wishes. One user wrote, “Congratulations rockstar many more to come and rule the world.”
Another commented, “15 YEARS & Still Ruling Hearts Thank you for entertaining us from the last 15 years Loads of love and best wishes for your upcoming projects Har Maidan Fateh.” “Happy 15 yrs of ruling our heats with love and tq uh for entertaining us with ur work and passion. Many more good work to be done and waiting to watch them all. congrats kk,” wrote another fan.
It’s evident from the comment section how massive a fanbase the actor has created over the years and how much his fans love and support him.
Check out some of the comments here:
Currently, Karan Kundrra is away from television screens and is enjoying his time in Dubai with his girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. The two fell in love inside the Bigg Boss 15 house and are still going strong.
