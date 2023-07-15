Tina Datta shares health update after hospitalization; 'I have been discharged, doing better than before'

Popular actress Tina Datta is one of the well-known celebrities of the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. Tina's personal and professional life has never been under wraps as the actress is connected to her fans and believes in keeping them updated about everything. Along with this, she never fails to amaze fans by dropping stunning pictures and interesting reels, which receive tremendous love. Her Instagram feed has some amazing reels with her father, which are truly a treat for her fans.

Tina Datta shares her health update:

A few hours ago, Tina Datta took to her social media handle and penned a note expressing gratitude and shared it on her Instagram story. Reportedly, the actress's health recently deteriorated while shooting for her show Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. Due to this, Tina was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment. Sharing an update about this, Tina shared her gratitude, saying, “The past few days have been tough. Ought to my health, I was hospitalised. But amidst all these upheavals, I count my blessings for all the love you guys have poured on me. To everyone who was worried about my health, sent prayers, and checked on me. Tribe Tina, I will be forever grateful! I have been discharged and am doing better than before. Dil se shukriyaa! Love, Tinzi.”

Take a look at Tina Datta's status:

Speaking about her personal life, the actress lives in Mumbai with her family, her mother, Madhumita Datta, her father, Tapan Kumar Datta, and her brother Debraj Datta.

About Tina Datta's professional life:

Tina Datta is among the most popular actresses in the entertainment world and gained immense popularity after her stint in the show Uttaran. Her character Ichcha from Uttaran was loved by the audiences and she became a household name. Post this, success kissed her feet and she went on to star in several reality shows and films. Tina Datta was seen in the web show Naxalbari with Rajeev Khandelwal. Tina was a part of the fictional show Daayan in 2018. The Uttaran actress also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. She was also seen in Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16. At present, she is seen essaying the role of Surilli Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali.

ALSO READ: Tina Datta takes the internet by fire in her traditional attire