Tina Datta takes the internet by fire in her traditional attire

Actress Tina Datta has been part of the Indian television industry for a long time now. Tina became a household name with her character of Iccha in Uttaran. The show ran for a long time from 2008 to 2015. The Uttaran actress recently came to the limelight with her performance in the television reality show Bigg Boss 16. She has been a part of controversies with actor Shaleen Bhanot during her stay at Bigg Boss' house which grabbed a lot of attention from the audience.

Earlier, she also participated in the stunt-based reality show Khatron ke Khiladi 7.She is quite active on her social media handles and keeps her fans updated about her life.

Recently, she posted a story on her Instagram where she is seen wearing a black kurta with white floral embroidery accessorising it with traditional Indian earrings, a black bindi on her forehead, and a pair of black heels.

It is reported that Tina Datta and Jay Bhanushali will be seen together in an upcoming television drama ‘Mere Apne’.

About Tina Datta’s career

Tina Datta has also been part of the Bengali film and TV industry. She made her TV debut with the show Sister Nivedita at the age of five. She made her film debut as a child artist the next year with the film Pita Maata Santan. She went on to act in several Bengali movies like Chokher Bali along with Aishwarya Rai and Prosenjit Chatterjee and has been part of Chirodini Tumi Je Amar.

She also played the role of young Lalita in the 2005 movie Parineeta along with Vidya Balan and Saif Ali Khan.

But she rose to fame with the role of Iccha in Uttaran which also starred Rashmi Desai, Nandish Sandhu, and Ayub Khan.