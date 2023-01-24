Tina Datta to play a lead role in a Telugu film after Bigg Boss 16?

Actress Tina Datta has been making headlines since she went inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. She gained a lot of popularity after her stint in ‘ Uttaran ’ which was a blockbuster hit. Besides this, she is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following as she keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, there are reports that Tina has been roped in for an upcoming big-budget South film.

Previously, it was reported that Tina has been roped in to play the lead role in Colors’ Durga Aur Charu, and now we have learned that she has another interesting project in her kitty. As per the recent reports by Mid-Day, it is being said that the actress has been roped in for an upcoming South blockbuster, which will mark her Telugu debut.

Talking about the film, the project is untitled and revolves around a couple who come from opposite family backgrounds. Tina will be an obedient daughter of a rich politician and will fall head over heels for a boy who works for her father, and then followed by heated drama ahead.

About Tina

Coming back to Bigg Boss 16, Tina has been an absolute stunner in the show. From her stylish looks to her fashion sense, she has raised the fashion element in the show. Her bold stand, comebacks, witty humour, fights, and charming appearance have made her the talk of the town. Well, it would be interesting to see Tina back in the fictional zone after a long hiatus.