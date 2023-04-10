Tina Datta’s take on love ahead of the launch of her new show Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum

Actress Tina Datta has gained immense popularity after participating in the popular television reality show Bigg Boss 16. She has stunned audiences with every move of hers during her stay in the Bigg Boss house. Be it her playful nature with the international star Abdu Rozik or her infamous fights with actor Shalin Bhanot, Tina never failed to keep her fans entertained. The actress who rose to fame essaying the character of Iccha in the Colors show 'Uttaran' is all set to return to the screen with Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum. The show will also star Jay Bhanushali and Kitu Gidwani.

Tina Datta’s excitement for the new show

In a recent conversation with the media, the actress shared that she was super excited to fit into the character of Sureli because the character is very similar to herself. Revealing little details about the character, Tina shared, “Sureli is a modern independent girl who runs her own cafe. She doesn’t take anybody’s nonsense and is very opinionated.” She also added that the outfits the character wears in the show are also similar to Tina’s and shared the show has a very fresh feel which she is sure will be liked by the audience.

Tina also talked about how her popular character Iccha from Uttaran is different from her new character. When asked about her thoughts on love, Tina replied that she doesn’t have time for love and all that at the moment.

Tina’s work front

On the work front, Tina was last seen in Bigg Boss 16 where she emerged as one of the strongest contestants. She is currently playing her stint in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum opposite Jay Bhanushali. ‘Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum’ will air every Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Tina is also set to make her big debut in the South with a big-budgeted Telugu movie.

