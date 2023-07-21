Titli actress Neha Solanki opens up on facing health issues amid hectic shoot schedule

Neha Solanki essays the titular role in Star Plus’ Titli opposite popular actor Avinash Kumar. The show has garnered positive acclaim from the audience for its powerful take on the sensitive subject of domestic violence and the performance of the star cast. Neha too has been courting love from audiences. But success often comes with a price tag.

Reportedly, the actress fell ill in the middle of a hectic shoot which lead to the makers halting the show for three days in a row. In a recent interview, Neha spoke up about her hectic shoot life in detail. Here’s what she said.

Neha Solanki on falling sick and her hectic shoot life

In a recent interview with India forums, Titli’s female lead Neha Solanki opened up about her hectic shoot life. Neha feel severely ill in the middle of the shoot but thankfully it was not critical. She recovered from her illness and has now returned to the sets of the show.

On being asked about her health update and what exactly happened Neha went on to say ‘ Yes, I was down with viral fever and had been unwell for quite some time, I was very weak and still I am. I had been on drips and because of this, the shoot of our show was stalled for three days. Our shoot schedule is so hectic that I do not get the time to take care of my diet and eat properly and hence I feel sick. And honestly, the ongoing viral fever has been pretty bad and as a result of being diagnosed with viral fever, my body had become very weak. However, I am alright now. Yes, I have lost weight, But I will be super fine. I will take care of my diet, eat properly and will get back to being normal and healthy super soon. However, I'd like to thank all my fans for all their concern. I am better now and I am smiling.'

About Titli

Titli is about a girl who embarks on a journey to find true love. The recent episodes have seen her marry Garv. The show airs Monday to Saturday at 11 pm on Star Plus.

