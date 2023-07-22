Titli actress Neha Solanki's father suffers a heart attack, shoot halts?

Neha Solanki features in Titli which aired in May earlier this year. The show focuses on the fairytale dream of the titular character Titli played by Solanki and how she crosses paths with the charming Garv played by Avinash Kumar. Garv falls in love with Titli and promises to fulfill every dream of hers but Garv’s real personality will only be revealed after marriage. Neha garnered appreciation for her acting and her sizzling chemistry with Avinash Kumar. The show has been doing well on the TRP charts for its intriguing storyline. She recently courted attention due to concerns on the personal front. Here’s what they were.

Neha Solanki’s father suffers a heart attack.

While she has been receiving a lot of praise for her remarkable performance and charming screen presence and things were faring well for the young actress, lately, Neha has been facing a series of back-to-back concerns on the personal front. First, the actress fell extremely unwell in the middle of the shoot which led to the filming being stalled for 3 days. In a recent interview with India Forums, the actress opened up on her hectic shoot life and how she hasn’t been able to take care of her health properly. The actress had said ‘' The shoot life is so hectic that I am not able to prioritise my health and hence I fell ill, the ongoing fever had been really bad, I lost weight but I will be fine.’'

Recently, the actress returned to the sets but now another tragedy has struck as her father suffered a heart attack which prompted her to leave the show again. Reportedly, the shoot has halted again.

On the work front

Neha Solanki is known for her role in the television show Mayavi Maling. She also featured in the Telugu film 90 ML. Currently, she is seen in the show Titli.

