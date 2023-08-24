Titli: Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki's show to get a new time slot? Deets Inside

Titli is among the most loved shows currently and has been entertaining viewers ever since it premiered. Starring Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki, the show has been full of surprises and fans are loving the engaging plot of this new daily soap. Avinash and Neha's incredible performance has also been receiving applause from the audience. The storyline of the show revolves around an overpossessive husband and his timid wife who is shocked that her husband limits her from doing things. Now there is a new update about Titli.

New update about Titli:

Titli has been moved to an early evening time slot from its original time slot. Yes, Avinash Mishra and Neha Solanki's show will now air at 6:30 pm instead of 11 pm. While talking to ETimes TV, Avinash confirmed this news and shared his thoughts about the time change. The actor told the portal, "Yes, our show has moved to an early time slot, but we are completely prepared for this. We will continue to give our best like we have always done. These decisions are taken by the channel and we never have a say in it. All we can do is just focus on our work. I don't think the show's viewership will be affected by the change in the time slot. Titli has an interesting story and I feel that the early time slot will be good for us."

For the unversed, there have been rumors that Titli, which premiered on June 6, might wrap up in the month of October. When Avinash Mishra was asked about it the actor chose not to comment about the same. However, fans can await the announcement of the new time slot from the channel.

Speaking about Titli, along with Avinash and Neha, the show also featured Vatsal Sheth, Rinku Dhawan, Sachin Parikh, Yash Tonk, and Vivana Singh in pivotal roles.

On the professional front, Avinash Mishra has been a part of the industry for a long time now and has starred in numerous shows such as Ishqbaaaz, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Durga – Mata Ki Chhaya, Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer and more.

