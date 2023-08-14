TMKOC fame Jennifer Mistry shares heartaching post with an emotional note

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma fame Jennifer Mistry aka Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi had been in the headlines after she left the show. Earlier this year, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, left the popular show “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,” leading to a series of significant controversies. The actress turned to social media to reflect on her time on the show, particularly reminiscing about an episode where one of her younger brothers was featured in a Navroze (Parsi New Year) special episode. This nostalgic post underscored the close-knit and memorable experiences shared by the cast and Jennifer during their time working together on the beloved show.

Take a look at Jennifer’s post:

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal took to her Instagram account and posted a series of photos from the set of TMKOC featuring her brother and his family. Jennifer pens down an emotional note and wrote, “This date last year... when my brother Adil @mistry_adil and his family were part of Tmkoc for the Navroze Special episode...( the celebration that is shown in the serial after 14 years)... Didn't get a chance to post these pics as my younger brother Malcolm @ronald_mistry was hospitalized and later in passed away in 21 days... you cannot plan life…”

The actress further mentioned, “Never imagined life changes in such a short span, Malcolm leaving us forever, me not in serial any more, so called friends and society vanishing from my life, above all this case, not forgetting no one to support except family and a few friends... The more stuff happened the more I became stronger... As I always say, I never plan my life, God has always... God always gave me the best, so going with the flow... the best may come.”

After leaving the show Jennifer Mistry made serious allegations against the show's producer, Asit Modi, claiming sexual harassment. Her accusations sparked a wave of support, encouraging others to come forward with their own stories.

Work-wise, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is best known for her role in Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. She also made guest appearances in Super Dancer and Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2021.

