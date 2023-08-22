TMKOC fame Rakesh Bedi reveals he was stuck in landslide in Himachal Pradesh; recalls death-defying moment

Rakesh Bedi, renowned for his role in the popular TV show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, is a prominent Indian celebrity. Yesterday, on August 21, the television star shared a video on Instagram, sharing his recent encounter with a landslide in Himachal Pradesh. In the video, he recounted that while attempting to displace a boulder, during the incident he ended up fracturing his finger.

Rakesh Bedi opens up about his death-defying moment

Renowned comedy actor Rakesh Bedi took to his Instagram account to recount a harrowing experience he recently encountered. In his recent Instagram video, ‘Chai with Rakesh Bedi’, the actor recalled the deadly event.

The actor spoke about the challenging circumstances recently unfolding in Shimla and Himachal Pradesh. Bedi mentioned the occurrence of extensive landslides that are engulfing roads, and pathways.

He said, “I went to Solan in Himachal Pradesh two weeks ago. As I was leaving, I found out that the main highway had been closed. Someone suggested taking a smaller route from there. When I took the smaller route, there was also a landslide there, and a huge boulder came rolling in front of my car. Luckily, it didn't fall directly onto me or my car, otherwise, it could have been disastrous.”

The actor reminisced about the instance when he attempted to displace a boulder and ended up fracturing his finger instead. Rakesh said, “So when I attempted to move that boulder, I tried to lift it with all my strength. The rock moved slightly ahead but then rolled back. When it rolled back, my finger got caught beneath it, and my finger was cut quite severely. It was a really bad cut, and now it has healed, but it was partially hanging. I mean, if the cut had been a bit deeper, it would have been detached.”

He added, “So, I stood there for a long time, and later a JBC machine arrived. It leveled the road and fixed it, so I could finally leave. But my heart goes out to the people who are still stranded there. I sincerely pray to God that they are safely rescued from there as soon as possible.”

Rakesh Bedi’s career

Bedi embarked on his cinematic journey as a supporting actor in the 1979 movie Hamare Tumhare. He left an indelible mark with his unforgettable performance in the movie Chashme Buddoor.

The actor also graced the small screen with his presence in several iconic TV shows including Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, Beyhadh, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and many more. His prolific career encompassed over 150 films.

