TMKOC fame Shailesh Lodha wins lawsuit against producer Asit Modi: ‘This fight was never about money’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) is one of the most viewed and popular series on Indian television, produced by Asit Modi, and It has been in the headlines for numerous erroneous reasons. Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of Taarak Mehta in the long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has won a legal battle against the show's creator, Asit Modi. The suit was about non-payment of dues and the verdict was out on Saturday, August 5, in the favor of Lodha. As a result of the agreement, Asit Modi would now be required to pay Rs 1,05,84,000 to Shailesh Lodha.

Shailesh Lodha celebrates victory against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer

Lodha, who always keeps his fans posted about his personal life through his social media handle made a post on Monday, celebrating his victory. The actor posted a video of himself and captioned it with the lines his wife wrote, “डॉ स्वाति लोढा की 2 कमाल की पंक्तियाँ यकायक याद हों आईं,

वो कह जाता है रह कर सब मौन वक़्त की पदचाप सुन सका है कौन (Two wonderful lines of Dr. Swati Lodha suddenly came to my mind, He says by remaining silent ho has been able to hear the footsteps of time)”

On Tuesday again, the TMKOC fame posted another video of himself and wrote, “होंगी इमारतें, भवन और टॉवर्स ऊँचे ऊँचे इस दुनिया में आत्मसम्मान से ऊंचा कुछ भी नहीं.... सत्यमेव जयते (The world has tall buildings and towers, but there is nothing bigger than Self-Respect… Truth Previals)”

Shailesh Lodha reacts after victory in lawsuit against TMKOC producer Asit Modi

According to a report in Bombay Times, after the verdict, Shailesh Lodha said, “This fight was never about money. It was a fight for justice and self-respect. I feel I have won the battle and I am happy that the truth has come out. I did not bow down even when anyone bowed down.”

For the unversed, Shailesh filed a complaint with the National Company Law Tribunal, under Section 9 of the insolvency and bankruptcy code and the case was heard. The dispute was settled in a virtual hearing as agreed upon by the parties' attorneys.

Work-wise, Lodha first appeared on Comedy Circus as a contestant. He is best known for his shows Tarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah and Wah! Wah! Kya Baat Hai! Shailesh is also a writer and has written four books to date.

