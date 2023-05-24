TMKOC fame Sunanya Fozdar on Nitesh Pandey's demise: I'm deeply saddened, we were planning a reunion

In a heartfelt expression of grief, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Sunayana Fozdar mourned the untimely demise of her former co-actor, Nitesh Pandey. As per reports, he succumbed to a cardiac arrest on May 23, Tuesday, and was found dead in Nashik's hotel room. The news has left the entertainment industry and fans in a state of shock and disbelief.

Sunayana Fozdar, who worked with Nitesh Pandey on the television show, 'Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka,' exclusively shared with Pinkvilla, her fond memories of working with him. Reminiscing about the joy and energy he brought to the set. She expressed her deep sadness over his passing, stating, "We were in 'Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka' together, and I'm deeply saddened by this news. He was always laughing and he'd bring so much energy anywhere he went."

Sunayna says Nitesh and the cast of Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka were planning a reunion

The cast of 'Ek Rishta Sajhedari Ka' remained close even after the show ended, and they had been planning a long-awaited reunion. Sunayana revealed that the cast members had a dedicated WhatsApp group, eagerly anticipating the gathering. However, due to their busy schedules, the reunion plans were being repeatedly postponed.

It's sad how we're all so busy in our day-to-day lives that we forget how unpredictable and fragile life is. You can just never know what will happen next Sunayna Fozdar

Rupali Ganguly on Nitesh Pandey's demise

Rupali Ganguly and Nitesh Pandey worked together in the show, Anupamaa, where he played the role of her brother. Speaking about her offscreen bond with him, she shared, "He was the only industry friend who stayed constantly in touch with me apart from Delnaaz and Sarabhais, during my sabbatical. He had even come to meet me after Rudransh was born. I can’t believe this! His son Aarav is just a few months older than Rudransh. He had messaged me just last week about a painting he had made and we had made plans to make our sons meet."

Nitesh Pandey's funeral

As the industry mourns the loss of a talented artist, fans and colleagues come together to celebrate his contributions and remember the laughter and positivity he brought to their lives. His funeral is being held on Wednesday in Powai, where Yesha Rughani among others was seen in attendance.

Advertisement

May his soul rest in peace.