TMKOC former director Malav Rajda makes shocking revelations about actors from the show; Deets inside

Malav Rajda was the former director of the popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He was associated with the show for 14 years and the audiences clearly were hooked on to his style of direction. However, he chose to quit the show to explore new opportunities. In a recent interaction with fans on social media, he made some shocking revelations about the show ranging from not choosing to return and calling the actors chameleons.

Malav Rajda opens up about the actors in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

In a chat session with fans on his social media account, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah former director Malav Rajda was asked about his bond with the actors from the show and he replied by naming actors like Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Amit Bhatt, Azhar Shaikh, Palak Sindhwani, Ambika Rajankar and Amit Bhatt. He further surprised everyone by telling that he realised that most of the actors from the shows are chameleons.

Here is what he had said

Rajda was further asked about whether there are chances of him returning to the show and he replied by calling it impossible and playing the popular song Ho Nahi Sakta from the film Diljale. On being asked if the old characters of the show will ever come back and if the show can be made like earlier times, he gave another hilarious reply by playing the song Badi Mushkil from the film Lajja.

He also went on to reveal the reason behind him and actors like Shailesh Lodha, Bhavya Gandhi and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal by dedicating the song Izzat se Jeena Izzat Se Marna and Brashatachar Ke Khilaf Jung Humari, Atyachaar Ke Khilaaf Jung Humari. On being asked about his bond with producer Asit Kumar Modi , he hilariously replied by playing the song Kuch Na Kaho, Kuch Bhi Na Kaho from the film 1942: A Love Story.

However, the director also described his experience working with actor Dilip Joshi as absolutely brilliant and ranked him, Amit Bhatt and Mandar Chandwadkar as the top 3 actors on the show. On being asked why does he does hate the show so much despite receiving so much love, Rajda replied that it is always give and take and he did get a lot from the show but he also gave so much to the show so he can never hate the show. He even called Nidhi Bhanushali who played Sonu on the show his favorite actress from the show after his wife Priya Rajda who played the role of Rita.

Many actors had left the show

Apart from director Malav Rajda, his wife Priya Rajda, Jennifer Mistry, Monika Bhadoriya, Bhavya Gandhi, Raj Anadkat and Nidhi Bhanushali, Shailesh Lodha had also exited the show. The reason behind most of them quitting was citing issues with producer Asit Modi which were first revealed by Jennifer Mistry. Recently, Priya Rajda too revealed how she and Malav were ill-treated by the producers and makers of the show.

