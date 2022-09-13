TMKOC producer Asit Modi on Disha Vakani not returning to show: She is married and has responsibilities

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The character of Daya aka Disha Vakani is undoubtedly one of the most famous characters and her unique acting skills, performing 'Garba,' talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) make her stand out. It's been five years since Disha exited the show midway but the longingness among the audience to see Daya on the screen has never died down. There have been sequences in the show where it is hinted Disha will be back on the show, but when the episode aired the viewers were yet again disappointed as it was another prank by Sundarlal on Jethalal. In a recent press conference, show producer Asit Modi opened up on Dayaben’s character in the show.

Asit Modi shared on Disha Vakani's return as Daya bhabhi in TMKOC, “Daya bhabhi is a character audience is unable to forget. People feel its absence. Disha vakani i respect her...covid ke time I waited, I'm waiting even today and pray to God for her to return. But she has a family and has her responsibilities towards them. Like audience I am also waiting.”