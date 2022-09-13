TMKOC producer Asit Modi on Disha Vakani not returning to show: She is married and has responsibilities
TMKOC producer Asit Modi about the return of Disha Vakani and search for a new Dayaben.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running sitcoms on Indian television. The character of Daya aka Disha Vakani is undoubtedly one of the most famous characters and her unique acting skills, performing 'Garba,' talking to her mother over the phone, and cute camaraderie with husband Jethalal (Dilip Joshi) make her stand out. It's been five years since Disha exited the show midway but the longingness among the audience to see Daya on the screen has never died down. There have been sequences in the show where it is hinted Disha will be back on the show, but when the episode aired the viewers were yet again disappointed as it was another prank by Sundarlal on Jethalal. In a recent press conference, show producer Asit Modi opened up on Dayaben’s character in the show.
Asit Modi shared on Disha Vakani's return as Daya bhabhi in TMKOC, “Daya bhabhi is a character audience is unable to forget. People feel its absence. Disha vakani i respect her...covid ke time I waited, I'm waiting even today and pray to God for her to return. But she has a family and has her responsibilities towards them. Like audience I am also waiting.”
Talking about the plot of the show, he shared, “We've put in story jethalal will sacrifice water if daya doesn't return. Change is necessary.”
Extending support to Disha Vakani, he added, “Try to understand Disha's point as well..she too had the hunger of doing this but after marriage, they have a separate life and responsibilities.”
Further talking about Disha Vakani, Asit says that it would be really good if Disha returns as Daya on the show as she is like a family member. But since her return doesn't seem possible, the makers are simultaneously auditioning for the character. The producer promises the audience that they can expect Dayaben's character in future episodes and a lot more other things too.
Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, and others. The show has been entertaining the audiences for 14 years now and airs on SAB TV, Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.
Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers on Sacchin Shroff replacing Shailesh Lodha: ‘Audience is…’