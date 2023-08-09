TMKOC producer Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha's victory: He needs to stop twisting statements

The popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its controversies have become a never-ending saga. Actor Shailesh Lodha who played the titular character of Taarak Mehta had issued a complaint against producer Asit Kumar Modi for not clearing his dues which caused him to leave the show despite a successful stint. Recently Shailesh won the legal suit against Asit and now the latter who initially chose to remain silent has reverted to the former calling his claims of winning false.

Asit Modi responds to Shailesh Lodha’s claims of winning the battle against him

Recently actor Shailesh Lodha was rejoicing in his victory in the legal battle against producer Asit Kumar Modi. Now the producer has finally chosen to respond to Lodha’s statement on winning the case. In an interview with Times of India, Modi spoke up, “Shailesh Lodha had made false claims of winning the case. The statement of him winning the battle is itself wrong and the court had ordered us to settle with mutual consent. I am not able to understand the real reason behind him giving such false statements. I would really appreciate it if he puts this to rest and stop twisting facts.”

Take a look at Shailesh Lodha's victory post

The 58-year-old producer further added, “Whenever any actor chooses to leave a show there are certain documents which need to be signed which as it serves as evidence that the actor has been relieved from the show, there is a standard procedure which applies to every artist on the show, he simply refused to complete those formalities and signed the exit documents. We had never denied any payments and we had even tried reaching out to Mr Lodha for a meeting in case of any problem with his exit letter. Despite making all the necessary attempts, he did not finalise the terms of the documents but chose to approach NCLT claiming unpaid dues.”

The project head Sohail Ramani also added, “In February he had emailed me that he wants to leave the show but the next day he showed up on the sets. He finally took an abrupt exit without giving a prior notice so it is applicable for every artist to formally sign a relieving letter.”

Asit Modi on Shailesh Lodha’s exit

In the end, Modi spoke up on Lodha’s abrupt exit saying, “He worked with us for 14 years and we all were like a family. We have always supported him and he was always paid on time, we never had any complaints against him so we all were surprised by his behavior during the exit. We did not have the intention of not clearing his dues but the exit formalities need to be followed.”

About the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered on 28 July 2008. The show went on to become a blockbuster on the TRP charts with every character becoming a household name. The show recently achieved the milestone of completing 15 years onscreen.

