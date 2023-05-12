TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal delivers STRONG message after accusing Asit Modi of sexual assault; Watch

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah produced by Asit Modi, has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. On May 11, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal made shocking allegations against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's producer Asit Modi, the show's project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. Jennifer accused Asit Modi of making sexual advances toward her 'several times.' She shared that she ignored all his statements because of the 'fear of losing out on work.' Asit Modi denied all the allegations against him and said he will take legal action against the actress for defaming his image.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's social media post:

Now after these accusations, Jennifer has shared the first post on her Instagram handle. A few hours ago, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal took to her social media handle and delivered a strong message through her video. In the clip, Chuppi ko meri kamzori mat samjhna, main chup thi kyunki saleeka hai mujh mein. Khuda gawah hai ki sach kya hai. Yaad rakh, uske ghar mein koi fark nahi tujhmein ya mujhme." (Don't take my silence for weakness, I was quite because I wanted to. God knows what is the truth, don't forget we are equal in front of him)."

Watch Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal's video-

For the uninformed, Jennifer has alleged that the show's project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj behaved rudely with her, and she has filed a case against them. Whereas, Sohail Ramani and Jatin Bajaj mentioned that Jennifer used to misbehave with everyone on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They mentioned that they had to terminate the actress' contract because her behavior was bad on the sets and even they have already registered a complaint against Jennifer.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being associated with it for 15 years.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

