TMKOC’s Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recalls her first role as she completes 20 years in industry

Television actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, best known for her iconic portrayal of Roshan Sodhi in the beloved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has marked a significant milestone in her career, completing an impressive 20 years in the television industry.

The talented actress took to social media yesterday to share her heartfelt gratitude with fans for their unwavering love and support throughout her journey.

In a video posted on her official social media handle, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reminisced about her initial stint in the industry and expressed her gratitude for the continued love and support from her audience.

Bansiwal made her debut in the television industry on December 14, 2003, with a small role in the popular show Kkusum, produced by Balaji Telefilms. Reflecting on this momentous day, she shared a video captioned, "Bees saal aaj... Today I have completed 20 years in the acting career... December 14 2003 I did my first role in KKUSUM (BALAJI TELEFILMS)... Just a single dialogue scene... God has been kind, and so is the audience, showering their love and blessings."

In the video, she expressed her gratitude for the support she has received over the years and acknowledged the kindness of both the industry and her fans. Bansiwal said, "So, today I completed 20 years of my acting career, 14th December 2003 mein meine mera first role kiya tha Balaji Telefilms ke Kkusum serial mein. Jab Kkusum and Kali ke entry mein, ek dialogue tha meri, (I did my first role in a TV serial of Balaji Telefilms. I had one dialogue for Kkusum and Kali's entry) and I was like, "Wow, kismaat khul gayi meri. But genuinely God has been kind, meri mehnaat rang layi. Aap sabka pyaar, and of course the audience's love. In salon mein aaplog mujhe itna pyaar diya, itna ashirwad diya, thank you."

She continued, "Mein sapo mein bhi nahi sochi thi mein itna success payungi (I never dreamt of reaching this far). I was always going with the flow and thank you so much everyone. Jayse ye 20years aapne pyaar diya, wayse aagey bhi dete rehna and I hope agey bhi bhagwan ayese ashirwad dey. Just thank you."

More about Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Known for her versatile acting skills, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has become a household name with her memorable character of Roshan Singh Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She essayed the role for 15 years.

Recently, she was in the news when it was announced that actress Monaz Mevawalla is all set to enter Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi. The former also took to social media to bid farewell her character in the show. Just a few days back, she posted a series of throwback photos and videos recalling her time on the show.

Talking about Bansiwal and Taarak Mehta Ka Oolah Chashmah, earlier this year, the actress brought up some serious allegations against the producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. A few other actors in the show also came out in support of the actress.

