TMKOC's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal records statement for ‘6 hours’ against Asit Modi in sexual harassment case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual misconduct

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal recently made serious allegations against the show's producer Asit Modi. While talking to Etimes TV, Jennifer accused Asit Modi of making sexual advances toward her 'several times.' She shared that she ignored all his statements because of the 'fear of losing out on work.' While talking to Aaj Tak, Asit Modi denied all the allegations against him and said he will take legal action against the actress for defaming his image.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal shares an update:

Recently, Etimes TV got in touch with Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and while talking to the portal the actress shared the progress of her case. Jennifer revealed she is back in Mumbai from her hometown. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress revealed that she was recently called by Powai Police to record her statement. Jennifer added, "I went to Powai police station yesterday and recorded my statement. I reached there around 12 pm and left from there at 6:15 pm. I have given my entire statement to them. I was there for 6 hours. Now, law will take its course."

Further, the actress added, "I’ve been told that they will let me know if there is anything that needs to be done and if I again need to go. For now, I have recorded my statement."

After Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya (who essayed Bawri) accused the makers of not paying her dues for three months which equated to around ₹4-5 lakhs, for over a year. She also called her experience of working for the sitcom as "hell." Monika even called out the show's producer Asit Modi for his misbehavior. Slamming Project Head Sohail Ramani, she revealed that the artists are treated like 'dogs' on the sets of TMKOC.

After Monika, Priya Ahuja (who essayed Rita Reporter) recently came out in the open and revealed how the artists on the sets of the show are harassed and made other several accusations against the show producer Asit Modi and his team.

For the uninformed, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after being associated with it for 15 years.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.