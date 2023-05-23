TMKOC’s Monika Bhadoriya reveals Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji had a lot of fights with Asit Modi on sets

The popular television drama Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been in the news recently for all the wrong reasons. One of the longest-running shows that enjoy immense popularity is produced by Asit Modi. In the last few weeks, some former actresses came out with several allegations against the producer and the show makers. The shocking allegations took the internet by storm. It all started when Jennifer Mistry accused Asit Kumarr Modi of making sexual advances several times toward her. After this. former actor Monika Bhadoriya has come out in the open and has made shocking allegations against Asit Kumarr Modi and the makers.

'Munmun Dutta used to have a lot of fights with Asit Modi'

In a recent interview, Monika Bhadoriya, known for essaying the role of Bawri in the show claimed that actress Munmun Dutta used to have regular fights with Asit Kumarr Modi. Mummun Dutta is best known for her portrayal of Babita Krishnan Iyer in the show. Fans loved her character for her adorable antics. In a conversation with News18, Monika revealed, "Munmun hasn’t left the show but she must be tortured and therefore she must not have come to the sets for a long time. When they torture a lot, people decide that they cannot come back to work but then they call back and try to make things better. A lot of fights have happened with her (Munmun Dutta) too. She has also left the sets several times after arguments. She has not come to sets then for several days."

'Female actors are not paid equally on TMKOC'

Earlier, Priya Ahuja, another former actor supported Jennifer's claims that the TMKOC sets is a male chauvinistic environment. Monika also shares similar opinions as the actress shared that females on the sets are not valued. The actress said, "They do not value females. If a female actor is done with her shoot, they ask them to stay back. They try to finish male actor’s shoot first. Come what may, they do not value females there." She further added, “Males are paid more. They pay us very less in comparison to male actors even if the screen time for both actors is same. They abuse females there. What else can you expect? I can never tell you what all they say. I can never use such dirty language."

