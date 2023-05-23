TMKOC's Priya Ahuja reveals not receiving an increment for 5 years, accuses Asit Modi of humiliating her

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya, and Priya Ahuja have recently come out in the open and revealed how the artists on the sets of the show are harassed and made other several accusations against the show producer Asit Modi and his team. Now in another interview, Priya Ahuja, who essayed the role of Rita Reporter in TMKOC, revealed more incidents that took place on the sets and mentioned why she ended her association with the show.

Priya Ahuja reveals not receiving increment for 5 years:

In a long chat with Etimes TV, Priya Ahuja revealed how her character got neglected in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and how Asit Modi gave a sexist reply when she asked for work in the show. Despite being associated with the show for more than 5 years, Priya claimed that she didn't receive any increment throughout her tenure. She also stated that the makers never took her to any event or show to promote TMKOC, and when she would ask them, they blamed the PR team for it.

Asit Modi ignored Priya's calls and texts:

Priya even texted Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi to know about her role. He ignored her calls, and when once he answered, Asit told Priya, "Why do you want to earn? Sit at home like a Queen. Your husband is earning." Priya mentioned that she spoke to Asit Modi last when her husband Malav Rajda was directing the show.

The former actress had again texted Asit Modi for asking about her role, she said, "I texted him and he called back to ask 'Kya hua? Kya kaam hai?'. When I told him that I needed to know about my participation in their show ahead, he simply said, 'Baad mei baat karenge' and he cut the call." Priya said that was the last call when she spoke to Asit Modi wherein he hung up weirdly. As it was humiliating, she decided to never call him again.

Priya Ahuja talks about the uncertainty of her track:

The actress said, "The frustration of the uncertainty of my track was eating me. I still kept this show as I didn't want to take any big role in any other daily soap. I had been told that I would be needed 10-12 days every month and I hopefully hung on. I said I have been long enough to ask Asit Modi haque se of where is my character going in the show. And please note, I told him I am not doing it for money; I wanna work because I am emotionally drained."

Priya even called Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal a wonderful person, who never abuses. She also added that Asit Modi never passed any indecent remarks on her and said, "Mere saath professionally galat hua hai, personally nahin."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: TMKOC's Mandar Chandwadkar reacts to Jennifer Mistry's sexual assault accusation on Asit Modi