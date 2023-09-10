Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani grooving to their catchy new track Jamna Paar; Watch the fun vibes

The long-awaited moment arrived when the makers released Jamna Paar, a lively dance track featuring Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar on September 6th. Sung by the dynamic sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony, the song marks Manisha Rani's debut in the world of music videos. Recently, the excitement continued as Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani were spotted once more, grooving to the infectious beats of their hit track Jamna Paar. This showcases the continued buzz and popularity surrounding their song, making it a standout hit.

Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani set the beat with Jamna Paar's dance:

Today, on September 10th, Tony Kakkar delighted his fans by sharing an upbeat dance video on his Instagram account, featuring the dynamic duo ToniSha, which includes him and Manisha Rani. The video showcased their incredible dance moves set to the infectious beats of their newly popular song Jamna Paar.

In the video, Manisha Rani sported a chic ensemble, comprising a black crop top paired with a matching light brown cropped jacket and skirt, complete with stylish black heel boots. Meanwhile, Tony Kakkar rocked a funky and stylish look, donning a white t-shirt layered with a teal-colored co-ord set and white sneakers. He added a touch of flair with a silver chain necklace. The video not only highlighted their dance prowess but also their fashionable and charismatic style, further endearing them to their fans.

Neha Kakkar couldn't resist commenting on the video and playfully wrote, “Bus karo!!” Kaki Singer, also chimed in with a comment on the post, applauding Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani for their impressive dance moves.

About Jamna Paar

The music video Jamna Paar features the talented duo of Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar. This energetic song was officially released on September 6th, and it didn't take long for fans to react enthusiastically to its release. ToniSha fans have been eagerly awaiting this music video for a considerable duration ever since the duo confirmed their collaboration.

About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is a versatile social media influencer, content creator, and skilled dancer. She gained widespread recognition and fame through her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. On the show, she demonstrated her resilience and charisma, ultimately securing the impressive title of the second runner-up.

About Tony Kakkar

Tony Kakkar is a prominent and influential figure in the Indian music industry. Tony Kakkar's exceptional talent as a singer and songwriter has earned him a special place in the music world. His melodious and soulful tracks, such as Sawan Aaya Hai, Mile Ho Tum, Aankhiya, and many more, have left an indelible

ALSO READ: Jamna Paar: Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar's song out; here are the hits and misses