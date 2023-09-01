Tony Kakkar treats fans with audio of his conversation with Bigg Boss 16's Manisha Rani; Heard it yet?

After coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Manisha Rani caught everyone's attention with her rumored love life. The dancer who won over the viewers with her bubbly personality is making headlines for her rumored relationship with Tony Kakkar. Seeing their closeness, many netizens speculate that the two are in a relationship. However, Tony Kakkar and Manisha remain tight-lipped about it. Fans are super excited and can't wait to see how their romance bloom. They are also entertaining the audience with their regular outing photos.

Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar's conversation

Now, amidst the rumors and speculations of Tony Kakkar and Manisha Rani dating, the rapper uploaded an Instagram reel where he uploaded an audio clip of their conversation. In the audio clip, it can be heard Manisha Rani requesting Tony Kakkar to work on a dance track first, and then move to a love song. To this, Tony Kakkar gave the sweetest reply. Manisha said, "Tony, I know aap love song pehle karne chahte hain, par ek request hai, dance track pehle karte hai, phir love song karte hai, kyunki pehle hi love song kar lenge toh maza khatam ho jayega, isliye pehle dance track, phir love song karte hai. (Tony, I know you want to do work on the love song before the dance track, but I want us to work on the dance track first. Because the fun would be over if we work on the love song before dance track)" To this, Tony replied, "haan, theek hai, aapka hukoom sar aankhon par (yes, okay, your wish is my command)" Tony uploaded the video with the caption, "#Tonisha."

Check out their conversation here:

Further, the video also shows Manisha and Tony sitting together and chatting. Another clip shows Manisha smiling all ear to ear and listening to Tony. The video is uploaded with the song Tu Duniya Meri in the background. Manisha commented on the video and wrote, "How sweet of uh." Rohanpreet Singh also commented a few red heart emojis on the comment.

Many fans also commented and complimented the couple. "You both amazing together #Tonisha manisha is perfect with all #Abhisha #Tonisha #Elvisha Queen," wrote a fan.

