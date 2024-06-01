Top 5 Pakistani dramas to add to your watchlist

Pakistani dramas have enjoyed massive amounts of love and a growing fan base in India. If you're looking to dive into the world of Pakistani television, we've got you covered.

Here's a list of the top 5 Pakistani dramas that promise heartfelt storylines, stellar performances, and unforgettable moments. These unforgettable moments will keep you hooked from the very first episode to the last.

Not only the storyline or the actors but these dramas have also got melodious OSTs (original soundtrack) which have made their way into the playlist of every Urdu drama fan.

1. Humsfar

The drama tells a touching tale of love after marriage. Khirad Asher, portrayed by Mahira Khan, finds herself trapped in a loveless union with her affluent cousin Asher Hussain, played by Fawad Khan. "Humsafar" emerged as the most successful program on the channel to date, garnering widespread acclaim and international recognition. Critics hailed this period of Pakistani television as a "Golden Age" due to the show's success. It was declared the highest-rated serial of its time in Pakistan, boasting TRPs of 9.71 and peaking at 11.9.

2. Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is a Pakistani TV series directed by Sultana Siddiqui and produced by Momina Duraid under Moomal Productions. It starred Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan. It aired from November 30, 2012, to May 24, 2013, and was adapted from Umera Ahmad's novel.

The story revolves around Kashaf Murtaza and Zaroon Junaid, a lower-middle-class family. Kashaf's mother, Rafia, and her sisters face hardships, leaving her bitter and distrustful of men. Rafia, the principal of a government school, and her daughters make sacrifices to maintain a modest lifestyle.

3. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is a 2022 Pakistani romantic drama TV series, written by Sidra Seher Imran and directed by Badar Mehmood. Produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi, the show aired from December 12, 2022, to July 31, 2023, and featured characters Saad, Maheer, and Areeb.

Maheer, played by Hania Aamir, is a carefree girl living with her family. Her cousin Saad, portrayed by Wahaj Ali, secretly loves her, a fact known only to his sister, Neelo. At her friend Anabia’s engagement, Maheer meets Areeb, played by Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, who falls in love with her. Despite Saad's suspicions about Areeb, Maheer begins to develop feelings for him after he proposes.

4. Parizaad

Parizaad is a Pakistani TV series based on Hashim Nadeem's novel. Directed by Shahzad Kashmiri and produced by Momina Duraid Productions, it premiered on Hum Television in July 2021. The series stars Ahmed Ali Akbar as the lead, with notable performances from Yumna Zaidi, Ushna Shah, Nauman Ijaz, Mashal Khan, Urwa Hocane, and Saboor Aly.

The story follows Parizaad, a dark-skinned college student grappling with self-esteem and confidence issues due to societal judgment. Despite these obstacles, he remains hardworking, respectful, and well-mannered, making a lasting impression on those he encounters.

Parizaad grows up in Rawalpindi with his brothers, whose wives and they view him as a burden because of his dark skin. The only family member who shows him affection is his sister, Saeeda.

5. Shehr-e-Zaat

Shehr-e-Zaat is a 2012 Pakistani spiritual romantic drama series based on Umera Ahmad's novella. Directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and produced by Momina Duraid and Abdullah Kadwani, the series follows a young woman's spiritual journey as she seeks redemption and submits to Allah's will. The series, which premiered on Hum TV on June 29, 2012, was considered one of the greatest Pakistani television series of all time.

Shehr-e-Zaat tells the story of a young woman's journey to make amends for the time she spent chasing worldly desires and ultimately submitting to Allah's will. After facing the harsh realities of life, she transitions from self-centeredness to spiritual fulfillment.

In conclusion, Pakistani dramas have captivated Indian audiences with their rich cultural narratives and emotional depth. The top 5 must-watch series we've curated promise to deliver heartfelt stories and stellar performances that will leave a lasting impression. Dive into these unforgettable dramas and experience the best of Pakistani television.

