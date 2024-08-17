Top 7 handsome Turkish actors who are turning heads in 2024: Burak Deniz, Barış Arduç, and more

The Turkish entertainment scene is gaining immense popularity in India and globally. The primary reason behind this phenomenon is the strikingly handsome Turkish actors. Their charm and achievements are captivating fans worldwide. Recently, audiences from diverse backgrounds have shown keen interest in Turkish actors. Several Turkish actors have a modeling background, having won in prestigious modeling competitions, which paved their way into the cinematic world.

From well-known stars to rising talents, we've curated a list that highlights the top Turkish actors who started their careers as models and are now making waves globally. So, hold onto your excitement and prepare to explore the exciting lineup to see if your favorite actor has earned a spot among the prestigious top 7.

Top 7 handsome Turkish actors of 2024

Below are the most attractive Turkish actors of 2024.

Burak Deniz

Burak Deniz Topped the list of the most handsome Turkish actors in 2024. Burak stole the hearts of many with his exceptional portrayal of Murat Sarsılmaz in Ask Laftan Anlamaz opposite Hande Erçel. The series was launched in India with the title Pyaar Lafzon Mein Kahan. Deniz is celebrated for his striking appearance and compelling acting skills.

Hailing from Istanbul, Burak Deniz was born on February 17, 1991. This Turkish actor and model has made a significant impact with his memorable roles in various TV series. His recent works include Shahmaran and Bambaşka Biri.

Advertisement

Can Yaman

Can Yaman was born on November 8, 1989, in Istanbul, Turkey. He is a well-known Turkish actor and has earned a well deserved spot on our list of top most handsome Turkish actors. He has garnered praise for his performances in various TV series.

This handsome hunk enjoys a huge fan following worldwide. In 2018, Yaman's exceptional acting in Early Bird (Erkenci Kuş) led him to win the prestigious Golden Butterfly Award for Best Actor in a Romantic Comedy. Moreover, he was honored with the esteemed Murex d'Or award in 2019. Can has not only excelled in acting but has also made a mark in the world of modelling.

Barış Arduç

Barış Arduç is a Swiss-born Turkish television and film actor. He rose to fame with the launch of Kiralık Aşk (2015-2017). He is renowned for his appearances in Turkish TV series and movies like Aşk-ı Memnu, Hazan Vakti, Kiraz Mevsimi, and most recently in Alparslan: Büyük Selçuklu. The actor has won several awards for his acting performances and talent.

Advertisement

Barış Arduç is married to Turkish actress Gupse Özay. They tied the knot in 2020 and have a child together.

Kivanc Tatlitug

The model-turned actor Kivanc Tatlitug is another hottest Turkish actor on our list. He is one of Turkey's most skilled and adaptable actors. Before pursuing acting, Tatlıtuğ excelled in basketball at the national level, but a severe injury led him to end his sports career.

In 2002, Kıvanç was honored with the titles of Best Model of Turkey and Best Model of the World awards. He is one of Turkey's highest-earning actors, and has achieved numerous awards, including the esteemed Golden Butterfly Awards for his roles in Kuzey Guney and Aski-Memnu. Kıvanç Tatlıtuğ is famously known as the Brad Pitt of the Middle East.

Yusuf Cim

Yusuf Cim, a renowned Turkish actor, model, singer, and TV host, hails from Istanbul, Turkey, born on September 26, 1991. Honored as the Best Model of Turkey in 2011, Çim has collaborated with major national and international brands. This accomplished and versatile young talent shines brightly across all his professional domains, showcasing success and charm in equal measure.

Advertisement

Burak Ozcivit

Burak Ozcivit, born on December 24, 1984, in Istanbul, Turkey, is recognized as one of Turkey's highest-paid actors. Renowned for his versatile acting prowess and global appeal, Ozcivit was crowned Top Model of Turkey in 2003 and ranked as the second-best model worldwide in 2005. His portrayal of Osman, the Ottoman Empire founder, in the series Kuruluş: Osman in 2019 catapulted him to international stardom, particularly in regions like South Asia, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Latin America, where the show gained immense popularity.

Furkan Palali

Furkan Palali, born on October 27, 1986, in Konya, Turkey, is a Turkish actor, model, and former basketball player. He started his basketball career with the Konyaspor team and later played in the top Turkish basketball league for seven years. After two years with the team, he decided to leave basketball to focus on his studies. In 2011, Palali was honored as the Best Model of Turkey and has since collaborated with national and international fashion industries as well as prominent brands.

Selecting just seven names from the multitude of talents in Turkish dramas and the industry was indeed a difficult task. Turkish men are inherently captivating and exude natural charm, earning them the reputation of being the most attractive globally.

Advertisement

The actors highlighted in our esteemed mentions have rightfully secured their places. Their exceptional performances and charisma have not only made audiences crazy but have also significantly enriched the Turkish drama industry.

We would love to hear your thoughts on our list of top 7 most handsome Turkish actors.

ALSO READ: 5 Best MTV Splitsvilla Moments over the years: Shagun Pandey choosing love over power to Prince Narula’s return as judge