Top TV news of the week: Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal on divorce rumors, Gurucharan Singh predicting his death and more

This week (January 6 to January 12), several incidents from the television industry made it to the headlines, grabbing eyeballs. From crucial developments regarding Yuzvnedra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce to Gurucharan Singh getting hospitalized, let us take a look at the top TV news of the week.

1. Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj confirm exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the lead actors of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are departing from the show. Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj informed us about marking an exit and also stated that the show would undergo a leap by the month's end. Bhavika told Pinkvilla, "Nobody is going to be a part of the show. They will start a new chapter—a new season with a different story."

2. Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal break silence on divorce rumors

Taking to her Instagram story, the choreographer posted a lengthy note, calling out the trolls for assassinating her character. She mentioned that her silence shouldn't be taken as a sign of 'weakness.' Dhanashree concluded, "I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification."

On the other hand, the Indian cricketer's note emphasized on certain social media posts speculating on matters that may or may not be true 'have caused him and his family 'immense pain.'

Advertisement

3. Sana Khan welcomes her second child

Former actress Sana Khan and her husband, Mufti Anas Sayed, embraced parenthood for the second time as the couple welcomed their second child. On January 6, they were blessed with a baby boy and informed the fans through a heartfelt post. It was in November 2024 that she announced her pregnancy.

4. Gurucharan Singh gets hospitalized

In a shocking turn of events, Gurucharan Singh was hospitalized and the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared a video of himself from the hospital. Singh was heard saying that his condition was not well, blood tests had been done, and he also wished fans a happy Gurupurab.

In an interview, his friend revealed that the last time she spoke to him, Gurucharan Singh predicted his death, mentioning that by the 13th or 14th of January, he would understand ‘if he would stay in this world or not’.

5. Arjun Bijlani's mom gets admitted to hospital

Advertisement

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Arjun Bijlani was spotted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. Our sources revealed that his mother had been unwell and was admitted to the hospital. Talking to us, the actor said, "My mom is in the hospital, and my wife, Neha, also has a fever. Right now, all I want is for everyone to be alright. I hope they all recover soon."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 POLL RESULT: Karan Veer Mehra-Chum Darang or Avinash Mishra-Eisha Singh; who was voted as the favorite couple? Find out