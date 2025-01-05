Top TV News of the Week: Dhanashree Verma-Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce rumors, Rupali Ganguly on claims about leaving Anupamaa and more

This week (December 30 to January 5), the television industry witnessed numerous headline-worthy developments. From reports of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and popular choreographer Dhanashree Verma heading for divorce to Rupali Ganguly refusing claims about leaving Anupamaa, let us take a look at some of the top TV news of the week.

1. Are Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma getting divorced?

According to Times Now, Yuzvendra Chahal and his choreographer wife, Dhanashree Verma, are on the verge of ending their marriage. Fueling the speculations, the Indian cricketer posted a cryptic note that left fans wondering if there was trouble in their paradise. While many noted that the post celebrated his personal journey, others claimed it to be a response to the ongoing rumors about his marital life.

2. Rupali Ganguly on reports of exiting Anupamaa

Speculations were rife that Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead in Anupamaa, might leave the show due to the 15-year leap. Refuting such claims, the actress called out people for spreading false news. "I opened the gate for this show, and I will remain part of this show till the end. Even if I have to face obstacles, I will not leave, " asserted Rupali.

3. Eisha Singh's mom reacts to actress' bond with Shalin Bhanot

Advertisement

Talking to Pinkvilla, Eisha Singh's mother said, "They just did a show together, and the thoughts of both of them match a lot. That is a very good friendship between them. The way people are asking me questions, there's nothing like that."

4. Is Disha Vakani returning as Dayaben?

In an interview with News 18 Showsha, Asit Kumarr Modi shared his thoughts on whether Disha Vakani will make a comeback to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show's producer said that her return is difficult as she is a mother to her two children. He expressed hope, saying that some miracle will bring back Vakani and delight the viewers.

5. Did Shehzada Dhami take dig at Rajan Shahi?

The producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi, discussed replacing the lead actors of the fourth generation of the show. Although Rajan did not mention any one, he claimed that they behaved disrespectfully to the crew members. Apparently, taking a dig at the same, Shehzada Dhami, who earlier played Armaan in YRKKH, wrote, "Are koi isko doctor ke pass le ke jao yaar (Someone please take him to a doctor)."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top TV news of the week: Adrija Roy on replacing Alisha Parveen in Anupamaa, Kashish Kapoor-Avinash Mishra flirting video row and more