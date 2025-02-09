Top TV news of the week: Mawra Hocane's marriage with Ameer Gilani, Ektaa Kapoor announces Naagin 7 and more

This week (February 3 to February 10), several incidents from the television industry made it to the headlines, grabbing eyeballs. From Ektaa Kapoor announcing the new season of Naagin to Elvish Yadav reacting to his comments on Bigg Boss 18 fame Chum Darang and Mawra Hocane's marriage to Ameer Gilani, let us take a look at the top TV news of the week.

1. Sara Arfeen Khan, Edin Rose, and Eisha Singh unfollow Rajat Dalal on social media

Sara shared a close bond with Rajat Dalal in Bigg Boss 18. Edin also extended support to him, and in fact, Eisha considered the fitness enthusiast as his brother. However, it came to our attention that they unfollowed the influencer on Instagram. For those who don't know, in Elvish Yadav's podcast, Rajat made bizarre comments about Eisha, Shilpa Shirodkar, Avinash Mishra, Vivian Dsena, and others.

2. Elvish Yadav reacts to his remark on Chum Darang

In a conversation with Rajat Dalal, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner made an insensitive remark about Chum Darang's name, labeling it inappropriate. To this, he received backlash from netizens, and to clarify his intentions, Elvish said, "I had said something about Chum. I don't care whether I said it or not; I removed it. I don't want any negativity. If anyone felt bad because of what I said, then brother, I have removed that part."

Advertisement

Yadav stated that he wanted to indicate that Karan has a bad taste in women.

3. Shoaib Ibrahim on reports about Dipika Kakar abandoning her rumored daughter from previous marriage

In his vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim highlighted how, on social media, anyone can raise an allegation against anyone and then expect a justification. Clearing out the air, the actor stated, "I am saying it very clearly today that this news is fake. The motive of the person who has spread this wrong news is unclear."

Dipika Kakar also expressed her frustration, thereby lashing out at trolls. "Don't jump to conclusions. This is so bad and wrong," said the actress.

4. Karan Veer Mehra opens up about wanting kids

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Bigg Boss 18 winner talked about his love for kids. He told us, "There was a time when I wanted kids. I was looking for adoption. Although I wanted a girl child, I think single father ko nahi dete hain (they do not give it to a single father)." Karan Veer Mehra added that he feels ecstatic whenever he spends time with his sister's children.

Advertisement

5. Ram Kapoor breaks silence on accusations of taking ozempic for weight loss

Ever since Ram Kapoor stunned everyone with his drastic body transformation, netizens accused him of opting for Ozempic to reduce 55 kgs. Addressing the allegations, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor shared a video on social media and mentioned how he is still 'work in process,' flexing his toned arms and hands.

Ram said, "I am no best body. The point is this kind of transformation requires hard work and long long hours, no shortcuts, no surgery, no ozempic that only does weight loss, not this."

6. Ektaa Kapoor announces Naagin 7

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ektaa Kapoor shared a video with her team wherein she was heard discussing the upcoming season of Naagin. The producer showed her team member's face and said, "Whoever wants to know where Naagin is, that's the girl." To this, the woman remarked, "Naagin is on chotiyo ke peeche, parvat ke niche."

Advertisement

7. Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane gets hitched to Ameer Gilani

On February 5, Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani got married. Announcing the big news with her fans, the Pakistani actress shared a series of photos from their marriage. In the caption, the Sabaat actress wrote, "and in the middle of chaos… I found you BISMILLAH 5.2.25 #MawraAmeerHoGayi."

8. Surbhi Chandna shares unseen picture of her crying

The Ishqbaaz actress posted an unseen picture that showed tears rolling down her cheeks while her husband, Karan Sharma, was seen lifting up her mood. In the caption, Surbhi clearly mentioned that the reason she was crying wasn't her spouse but because she was in her most vulnerable state two months after getting married.

Keep reading this space for more updates!