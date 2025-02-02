Top TV news of the week: New FIR against Elvish Yadav, Ashneer Grover turns host for upcoming reality show & more

This week (January 27 to February 2), several incidents from the television industry made it to the headlines, grabbing eyeballs. From Remo D'Souza taking a dip at Mahakumbh amid death threats to Ashneer Grover hosting a new reality show and Dhanashree Verma experiencing 'actual peace in life,' let us take a look at the top TV news of the week.

1. New FIR against Elvish Yadav

According to the latest reports, a new FIR has been registered against the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner by a PFA (People For Animals) activist named Sourabh Gupta. The activist claimed that Yadav did a recce outside his house and threatened him. He accused Elvish Yadav of disseminating fake news about him and his family.

2. Remo D'Souza visits Mahakumbh 2025

Dancer and filmmaker Remo Dsouza recently visited Mahakumbh 2025 at Prayagraj, accompanied by his wife. He shared a video on his official Instagram handle, giving a sneak peek into his spiritual trip. However, what caught everyone's attention was him partially covering his face with a black shawl. By doing so, Remo avoided being recognized by the public. From taking a dip at Sangam to boarding a boat, he did it all.

3. Dhanashree Verma visits her grandparents' home in Nagpur

The celebrated choreographer gave a sneak peek into the quality time she spent at her maternal grandparents' home in Nagpur. Whether reliving her childhood or remembering how wholesome it was for her when her grandparents were alive and meeting her close friends, Dhanashree Verma mentioned that she experienced actual peace in life. She lived every bit of her Nagpur trip.

4. Ashneer Grover turns host for unscripted show Rise and Fall

The former Shark Tank India judge is all set to return to the small screen as the host of an upcoming unscripted series titled Rise and Fall. The show is filled with drama and lots of 'doglapan.' Ashneer mentioned that the show would feature 16 well-known personalities who will remain locked in a building for 42 days.

5. Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals name of her son

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanawaz Shaikh have recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a son. The duo shared a heartfelt post on social media, revealing that they lovingly named their little munchkin 'Joy.'

