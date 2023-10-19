‘Tritiya Tithi’: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly stuns in vibrant red saree

Rupali Ganguly, known for her role as Anupamaa, recently delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a post featuring her in a vibrant red saree. In this carousel post of three images, the actress exudes absolute grace and elegance.

Accompanying the images is Rupali Ganguly's thoughtful caption, "Tritiya Tithi (Since the other three pics didn’t get uploaded due to bad network)." This playful comment showcases her sense of humour and relatability.

Rupali Ganguly Instagram Post:

The post has received an outpouring of adoration from her fans. Comments such as "Hadh hoti hai yaar... she's beyond limits'' and "Too much beautiii! Maari beautiful" reflects the immense appreciation for her beauty and charm.

Comment image:

Others expressed their admiration with comments that reflected that Rupali Ganguly not only looks stunning but also holds a special place in her fans' hearts through her work.

Rupali Ganguly’s fans adore and love her

The television show Anupamaa has garnered a significant and devoted fan base, composed of individuals who hold a profound affection for the exceptionally talented actress, Rupali Ganguly. Her portrayal of the character Anupamaa has resonated deeply with viewers, forging a unique and emotional connection between the audience and her character.

Rupali Ganguly's remarkable performance has not only captured their hearts but also sparked an ardent and steadfast following, transforming her into an icon in the eyes of her fans. Her portrayal of Anupamaa goes beyond mere acting; it has become a source of inspiration and a symbol of strength

About Anupamaa

Anupamaa made its debut on July 13, 2020, featuring a stellar cast that includes Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma Chakraborty, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra, Muskaan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, and more in significant roles. The show airs daily at 10 pm on Star Plus, captivating audiences with its compelling storytelling.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly shares Masterchef Vikas Khanna's story; find out what it is?