TRP Report: Anupamaa continues to rule, Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 16's ratings improve

The BARC TRP report for week 2 of 2023 is out! BARC TRP report offers glimpses to the viewers of the top shows that have performed well throughout the week. It shows us the ratings and the rank of the shows. Though the ratings keep fluctuating, this week some shows have performed well. Despite being popular amongst the masses, there are a few shows such as Banni Chow Home Delivery, Kumkum Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kundali Bhagya, that are not a part of this week's top 5 shows. Without delay, let's take a look at shows that have managed to win the hearts of the masses this week.

Anupamaa:

Needless to say, even in 2023, Anupamaa has once again conquered the top spot and has been constantly bagging the first position in the TRP chart. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and more in pivotal roles. Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows, and the masses enjoy the high-octane drama offered by the show. At present, the plot of the show revolves around Chot Anu's mysterious friend and Toshu's business crisis. In week 2 TRP report, Anupamaa got 3.0 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, has bagged the second spot on this week's TRP list. The current plot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Sai and Virat's son Vinayak and Patralekha's health crisis. Owing to the interesting content, the show has even ranked at the top spot several times, sharing a top spot, with Anupamaa. In week 2 TRP report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received 2.6 ratings.

Another show which shares the second spot with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rajan Shahi's iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been feeding engaging content to the audience and constantly ranks in the top 5 charts. The leap sequence is working in favor of the makers and has grabbed the attention of the masses. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer have also received 2.6 ratings.

Imlie:

In this week's TRP report, Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has bagged the third spot on the TRP chart and has got 2.4 ratings. Imlie revolves around a love triangle and has managed to grab the eyeballs of the audience.

Faltu and Bigg Boss 16:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's show Faltu has also created a huge fan base since the time it started airing. The show has been constantly appearing in the TRP chart, and this week it has bagged the fourth spot and has got 2.2 ratings. The acting prowess and storyline are applauded by the masses and received a lot from the viewers.

Another show which shares the fourth spot with Faltu is Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. Bigg Boss 16 started airing on October 1 and is one of the most entertaining and loved seasons of the show. The contestants have been serving the right amount of entertainment to the audience and the fans are liking the sudden twists and turns of the show. The controversial reality show has also got 2.2 ratings.

Pandya Store:

The fifth spot is occupied by Pandya Store which stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. In week 2 TRP report, the show got 2.0 ratings. The intriguing plot is continuing to win the audience's attention.