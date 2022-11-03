TRP Report: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin bag first spot; Banni Chow Home Delivery enters top 5

The TRP report for Week 43 is here to offer a glimpse of the highly watched television shows from the last week. Every week the TRP report is released on Thursday, and it gives you the result of your favorite shows. However, this week's report has several new entrants who have managed to impress the masses with their engaging content and high-octane drama. Some stand strong in their top position, while others have successfully carved the space in the Top 5 chart. Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa

Anupamaa, this giant has been unbeatable for a long time and stars top-notch actors such as Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more. The present storyline of the show revolves around Pakhi and Adhik's marriage which has added the right amount of drama to the plot. It has struck the right chord with the audience and gained 2.5 ratings while standing strong in its top spot.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Interestingly, another show which is giving tough competition to Anupamaa is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. This week the show has bagged the top spot with Anupamaa and has received the same ratings that are 2.5. Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, the plot of the show revolves around the love triangle and the kids. This interesting plot has worked wonders for the makers.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The second spot is occupied by Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The drastic twist and turns, the on-screen chemistry of the actors, and its storyline are loved by the audience. And this week, Yeh Hai Chahatein received 2.0 ratings.

Imlie

After the exit of the main leads Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer, the ratings of the show were affected. Now, after several weeks, this daily soap is back in the race of the top 5 and has bagged the second spot in the TRP chart. Starring Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra in the lead, the marriage plot of Imlie and Atharva has grasped the attention of the viewers. The acting of the leads is also getting a positive response from fans.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Another show which shares the second spot with Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Rajan Shahi's longest-running daily soap is receiving not stop love from viewers for a long time. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrrer have received 2.0 ratings.

Banni Chow Home Delivery

After several weeks, Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra's show Banni Chow Home Delivery makes a surprise entry in the top 5 charts. The ongoing track of the show is surely winning the hearts of the audience, and this week the show has received 1.9 ratings and ranks in the third spot on the TRP chart.

Pandya Store

The rank of this multi-starrer show has eventually raised compared to the last TRP report. In the last report, the show ranked in the fifth position. Now, Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar starrer has bagged the fourth position on the TRP chart and received 1.7 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya

Giving tough competition to Pandya Store, another daily soap that ranked in the fourth spot is Kumkum Bhagya. Starring Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, as lead the show has received 1.7 ratings.

Bhagya Lakshmi

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer Bhagyalakshmi have managed to enter the top 5 charts this week. The show ranks in the fifth spot and has received 1.6 ratings.

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and Shakti Arora starrer 'Kundali Bhagya is also sharing the spot with Bhagya Lakshmi and ranks in the fifth position. This is also one of the longest-running daily soaps and has received 1.6 ratings.

