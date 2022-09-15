TRP Report: Anupamaa ratings drop despite plot twist; Kundali Bhagya bags fifth spot

The TRP report for week 36 of the year has been released and it reveals the shows that fared well in the last week and the shows which were not liked by the audience. As per the latest weekly reports, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show has maintained its number one spot over the past more than two years. There has been a massive plot twist where Anupamaa discovers her son Toshu’s extramarital affair. But despite the interesting twist, there has been a drop in ratings, it has got 2.8 million impressions.

The second spot is taken by the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have maintained second place and the numbers have also been the same as last week. The show has got 2.5 million impressions. The third spot has been taken by the popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show has seen growth every week. It has earned a massive fan following. This week the show has got 2.0 million impressions.