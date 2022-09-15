TRP Report: Anupamaa ratings drop despite plot twist; Kundali Bhagya bags fifth spot
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kundali Bhagya tie at the fifth spot in the TRP list.
The TRP report for week 36 of the year has been released and it reveals the shows that fared well in the last week and the shows which were not liked by the audience. As per the latest weekly reports, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna’s show has maintained its number one spot over the past more than two years. There has been a massive plot twist where Anupamaa discovers her son Toshu’s extramarital affair. But despite the interesting twist, there has been a drop in ratings, it has got 2.8 million impressions.
The second spot is taken by the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have maintained second place and the numbers have also been the same as last week. The show has got 2.5 million impressions. The third spot has been taken by the popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show has seen growth every week. It has earned a massive fan following. This week the show has got 2.0 million impressions.
The fourth spot has been taken by the popular show Imlie. It has been on the top five list since it has been on-air. Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan starred show is going for a generation leap and the actors will soon bid adieu to the show. This week, the show has got 1.9 million impressions. There has been a tie at the fifth spot between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kundali Bhagya. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's story post the leap has not been able to grasp the attention of the audience. The show is in fifth place. Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora's Kundali Bhagya is amongst the top five this week. Both these shows have got 1.8 million impressions.
Also read- Anupamaa: Fans hail Anupama and Kinjal for taking action against Toshu’s extramarital affair