TRP Report: Anupamaa's ratings improve; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slides to the 2nd spot

Thursdays are for TRPs and the TRP chart for Week 49 is out! BARC TRP report offers glimpses to the viewers of the top shows that have performed well throughout the week. It shows us the ratings and the rank of the shows. Compared to the last TRP report, there have not been several major changes except one and that is Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 has not ranked amongst the top 5 this week. In week 48 report, this reality show managed to bag the fourth spot. However, it seems like the viewers are not enjoying the non-fictional content and hence Bigg Boss 16 is not in the top 5 this time. Without furthermore delay, let's take a look at shows that have managed to win the hearts of the masses this week.

Anupamaa:

Needless to say, Anupamaa has once again conquered the top spot and has been constantly bagging the first position in the TRP chart. In the previous report, the ratings of the show were 2.6, whereas, in this week's report, Anupamaa's ratings have increased and the show has got 2.7 ratings. Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma has successfully managed to rank in the second position in the week 49 TRP report. In the last report, the show shared the first spot with Anupamaa, but it has now slipped to the second spot. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got a 2.6 rating which is similar compared to the last report.

Pandya Store and Imlie:

The third spot is occupied by Pandya Store which stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. The ratings of the show have slightly improved and this week it has got 2.2 ratings.

Sharing the third rank with Pandya Store is another hit show Imlie. Featuring Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra, Imlie has dropped from the second position to the third spot. The show has got 2.2 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rajan Shahi's iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been feeding engaging content to the audience and constantly ranks in the top 5 chart. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer has ranked in the fourth spot and has received 2.1.

Faltu and Yeh Hai Chahatein:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's show Faltu has also created a huge fan base since the time it has started airing. The show has been constantly appearing in the TRP chart and this week it has bagged the fifth spot and has got 2.0 ratings. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged the fifth spot with Yeh Hai Chahatein and got 2.0 ratings as well.