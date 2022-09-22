TRP Report: Anupamaa’s ratings improve; Kundali Bhayga drops from top 5 list

The TRP report for week 37 has been released and the list will offer details about the shows that fared well over the last week. Several shows have managed to grow in the current week, due to the interesting twists and turns in the shows. Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey’s show Anupamaa has been reigning as the number one show on telly screens for the last two years. This week also it has maintained its number one spot. The week brought positive news for the show as it not only secured the number one spot but also increased its viewership. Anupamaa took the numero uno position with a rating of 3.1, up from 2.8. It seems the new track focusing on Toshu's infidelity is working well for the show. It remains to be seen if Anupamaa will cross the 3.5-TRP mark in the coming weeks.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Ke Pyaar Meiin has received the second spot. Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's daily soap have maintained its position in the top 5 with a TRP of 2.9. The leap track in the romantic saga is working well and the audience is liking the new twist in the show. Yeh Hai Chahatein has kept the viewers engaged with its drama-packed episodes, fetching an impressive rating of 2.4. The show starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi has claimed the number three spot this week.