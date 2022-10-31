TRP Report: Anupamaa's ratings improve, Pandya Store makes surprise entry in Top 5

The TRP report for Week 42 is out to give you an insight into your favorite shows' performance. Though the TRP report is released every Thursday, this time due to Diwali fervor there has been a delay, and the TRP report is released today. While the ratings keep fluctuating, this week some shows have performed well and there is also a new entrant in the top 5 list. Let's take a look at the top 5 shows of Week 42:

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the most watched television shows Along with them, the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles. Like always, this daily soap stands strong in its first spot with a rating of 2.8. Compared to the last TRP report, the ratings of the show have raised marginally, and it seems like the intriguing plot is working in favor of the makers. There is too much drama in Anupamaa, and ardent fans love the unexpected twist and turn introduced by the makers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, has bagged the second spot on this week's TRP list. The ratings of this daily soap is the same compared to the last rating, which is 2.6. With the love triangle plot and the kids being introduced in the show, it looks like the makers have struck the right cord with the audiences and have kept them engaged.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Another show that has kept up with its spot on the list is Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show received 2.2 ratings this week and has managed to keep up with its spot for a while now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The fourth spot has been occupied by Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Despite being one of the longest-running shows on the channel right now, it is amazing how the show is a TRP puller. On this week's TRP report, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has received 2.1 ratings.

Pandya Store

Pandya Store has made a surprise entry in the top 5 in the week 42 TRP chart. The multi-starrer show features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. Pandya Store had received a 1.9 rating in the last TRP report and ranked in the sixth spot, but this time the show has bagged the 5th spot and has received 2.0.

