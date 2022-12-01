TRP Report: Anupamaa's ratings see a drop, Bigg Boss 16 enters Top 5

BARC releases its TRP report every Thursday and offers insight into the performance of your favorite fictional and non-fictional shows. It gives an idea of how our favorite shows are performing and whether they are able to win the hearts of the audiences or not. Today, in the week 47 report, we have some exciting new additions who have successfully bagged a spot in the top 5 owing to their content.

Anupamaa:

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more, Anupamaa has yet again proved to be audiences' favorite show as it has successfully bagged the first spot and has got 2.8 ratings. Compared to the last TRP report, the ratings of the show have slightly seen a drop as the daily soap received 3.2 ratings. Despite low ratings, the show offers the right amount of drama needed and is consistently winning the hearts of the masses.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also been one of the most loved shows on Television screens. In the week 47 report, the show ranked in the second position and got 2.7 ratings. Considering the last TRP report, the ratings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have also slightly dropped, as earlier, the show received 2.8 ratings.

Imlie:

Another show which has seen a drop in its rating is Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie. In the last week's report, Imlie got 2.3 ratings, and this week it got 2.2 ratings. Though the ratings have dropped, the show has maintained its top 3 positions owing to its engaging storyline.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Faltu:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running shows on screens and has been consistently ranking in the top 5 spots. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer has ranked in the fourth spot and received 2.2 ratings in this week's report. Similarly, Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's show Faltu has also managed to impress the fans and ranked in the fourth spot with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and got the same ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, Bigg Boss 16, and Pandya Store:

The fifth spot is taken by Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein which has got 2.0 ratings. Pandya Store featuring Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar is also sharing the same spot as Yeh Hai Chahatein and has ranked on the fifth position. Another show which has managed to bag the fifth spot with these fictional shows is the Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16. The show is grabbing eyeballs owing to its engaging content and entertaining the masses.