TRP Report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin bags the first spot; Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa's ratings drop

BARC TRP report of Week 48 is here to show you whether your favorite shows have managed to enter the top 5 or not. It offers an insight into how your fictional and non-fictional shows have performed throughout the week. In this week's report, the ratings of the hit daily soaps have slightly seen a drop but are still grabbing attention for their content. Without waiting any longer, let's take a look at shows who carved a space for themselves in the top 5.

Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Anupamaa has dominated the top spot for a long time and this time is no different! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer is one of the highly watched television shows. Along with them, Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles. Like always, this daily soap stands strong in its first spot with a rating of 2.6.

Giving tough competition to Anupamaa is Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has ranked in the first spot along with Anupamaa and has received 2.6 ratings as well.

Though the ratings of Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar have dropped compared to the last TRP report, their engaging storyline has kept the audiences hooked to them.

Imlie:

In this week's TRP report, Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has bagged the second spot on the TRP chart and has got 2.2 ratings. The ratings have been consistent compared to the last TRP report.

Pandya Store:

Pandya Store features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. Pandya Store has received a 2.1 rating in the week's TRP report and has ranked in the third spot.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Faltu and Bigg Boss 16:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running shows on screens and has been consistently ranking in the top 5 spots. The Rajan Shahi's longest-running daily soap is receiving not stop love from viewers for a long time. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer has ranked in the fourth spot and has received 2.0 ratings.

Similarly, Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's show Faltu has also managed to impress the fans and ranked in the fourth spot with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and got the same ratings.

It seems like Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 16 has also been grabbing eyeballs owing to its entertaining content. In last week's TRP report, the show ranked in the fifth spot. This week Bigg Boss 16 has ranked in the fourth spot and has received 2.0 ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein:

The 5th spot is taken by Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein. In the last TRP report, the show received 2.0 ratings, however, this time, the ratings have slightly decreased, and the show has got 1.9 ratings.