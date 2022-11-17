TRP Report: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shares top spot with Anupamaa, Imlie re-enters in top 5

The BARC TRP report of Week 45 is out, and it is here to offer an insight into how well your favorite daily soaps have performed throughout the week. Several shows stand strong on their position, while there are shows which keep shuffling through different positions every week. The content and storyline play a vital role, and every week the most engaging shows with the highest ratings manage to bag a spot in the BARC TRP report.

Anupamaa:

The show has dominated the top spot for a long time and this time is no different! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is one of the most watched television shows Along with them, the show also features Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles. Like always, this daily soap stands strong in its first spot with a rating of 2.8. The present plot of Paakhi and Adhik's wedding celebrations and Anupamaa throwing Pakhi and Adhik out of the Kapadia mansion has hooked the attention of the viewers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Giving tough competition to Anupamaa is Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has ranked in the first spot along with Anupamaa and has received 2.8 ratings. The present plot revolves around Virat and Sai's daughter Savi, and the love triangle plot has struck the right chord with the audience.

Imlie:

After being absent from the last TRP report, Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has bagged the second spot on the TRP chart. The acting of the lead actors is getting a positive response from fans, and the marriage pot of Imlie and Atharva grasped many eyeballs. This week Imlie received 2.2

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Another show which shares the second spot with Imlie is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The Rajan Shahi's longest-running daily soap is receiving not stop love from viewers for a long time. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrrer have received 2.2 ratings.

Faltu:

Competing with the giants like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Imlie, the new entrant in the second spot is Faltu. Starring Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey in the lead roles, the show has got a great response within a short span itself. The story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, and her parents' frustration at the birth of a fourth girl when they wanted a boy. Faltu has received 2.2 ratings this week.

Yeh Hai Chahatein:

Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of those shows which have consistently grabbed a spot in the top 5 list for a long time. Starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in the leads, the show has received less ratings compared to the last report. In the last TRP chart, Yeh Hai Chahatein got 2.1, and this week the show received 2.0.

Kumkum Bhagya:

Starring Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, Kumkum Bhagya ranked in the fourth spot in the TRP chart and has received 1.9 ratings.

Pandya Store:

Pandya Store features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. Pandya Store has received a 1.8 rating in the week 45 TRP report and has ranked in the fifth spot.