TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa's ratings rise; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin slips to second spot

Every Thursday BARC releases its TRP report offering an insight into the performance of audiences' favorite daily soap. The BARC TRP report of Week 46 is released today, and it is here to reveal which shows have managed to win the hearts of the audiences in the past week. This report consists of the same shows, which have been consistently ranking in the top 5 charts and treating the audience with nonstop high-octane drama.

Anupamaa:

The one show which has been unbeatable and is standing strong again on the numero uno position this week is Anupamaa. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more, this daily soap has offering the right amount of drama needed, and is consistently winning the hearts of the masses. In Week 46 of the BARC TRP report, Anupamaa ranked in the first spot and received 3.2 ratings. The present plot of the show is working in favor of the makers, as the ratings have improved compared to last week's report.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Another popular show, which ranked in the second spot on the top 5 charts is Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show shared the first spot along with Anupamaa in the last week's TRP report. However, the ratings are same of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are the same if compared to the last report. This week the show received 2.8 ratings

Imlie:

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie have bagged the third spot in the week 46 TRP chart. The acting of the lead actors and the love triangle plot is getting a positive response from fans and grasped many eyeballs. This week Imlie received 2.3 ratings

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

After Anupamaa, Rajan Shahi's other longest-running daily soap that is receiving not stop love from viewers for a long time is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer has ranked in the fourth spot and received 2.2 ratings in this week's report.

Faltu:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's new show Faltu has impressed the masses with its storyline. From the time the show started, it has been managing to carve a space in the top 5 charts every week. In this week's report, Faltu has gained the fourth spot along with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has received 2.2 ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein:

The fifth spot is taken by Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The drastic twist and turns, the on-screen chemistry of the actors, and its storyline are loved by the audience. And this week, Yeh Hai Chahatein received 2.1 ratings.