TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa bags top spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranks second

Every week the viewers eagerly wait for the BARC TRP report that provides insight into their favorite shows' performance. It shows us the ratings and the rank of the shows. Now BARC TRP report of week 52 is out and compared to the last TRP report, there are a lot of changes in the list. Though the ratings keep fluctuating, this week some shows have performed well. Despite being popular amongst the masses, there are a few shows such as Bigg Boss 16, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Pandya Store, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kundali Bhagya, that are not a part of this week's top 5 shows. Without delay, let's take a look at shows that have managed to win the hearts of the masses this week. Let's take a look at the top 5 shows of Week 52:

Anupamaa: Anupamaa has dominated the top spot in the TRP chart for a long time, and this time is no different. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and more in pivotal roles. The current plot of the show revolves around Anupamaa and Anuj's life and how Shah's family interference create problems in their life. Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows, and the masses enjoy the high-octane drama offered by the show. Like always, this daily soap stands strong in its first spot with a rating of 2.8. There is too much drama in Anupamaa, and ardent fans love the unexpected twist and turn introduced by the makers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, has bagged the second spot on this week's TRP list. The current plot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin revolves around Sai and Virat's lost child and Patralekha's health crisis. This storyline has definitely kept the audiences hooked to the screens, and the love triangle is enjoyed by the masses. Owing to the interesting content, the show has even ranked at the top spot several times, sharing a top spot, with Anupamaa. In week 52 TRP report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received 2.6 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi's iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been feeding engaging content to the audience and constantly ranks in the top 5 chart. Despite being one of the longest-running shows on the channel right now, it is amazing how the show is a TRP puller. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer has ranked in the third spot. The current plot of the show revolves around Akshara and Abhimanyu's separation, and the makers have also headed for a leap that has grabbed the attention of the audience. Thus the ratings of the show have improved drastically, and in week 52 TRP report, the show got 2.3 ratings.

Imlie and Faltu: In this week's TRP report, Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has bagged the fourth spot on the TRP chart. Imlie is another show that revolves around a love triangle and has managed to grab the eyeballs of the audience. The sudden twists and turns in the family drama struck the right chord with the audience. In week 52 TRP chart, Imlie received 2.2 ratings.

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouskey's show Faltu has also created a huge fan base since the time it started airing. The show has been constantly appearing in the TRP chart, and this week it has bagged the fourth spot and has got 2.2 ratings.

KumKKum Bhagya: Starring Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, Kumkum Bhagya is also one fot the most popular show that the audience enjoys. The show often manages to rank in the top 5 spots and is also one of the longest-running shows. The current plot of the show revolves around Ranbir and Prachi's married life and Rhea's evil deeds in front of everyone. Though the show used to rank in the top 5, but after the wedding sequence, it grabbed more attention. Kumkum Bhagya has ranked in the fifth spot and has got 2.2 ratings in week 52 report.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: A fresh start for Kapadias and Shahs on New Year