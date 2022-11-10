TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa continues to reign, new show Faltu enters in top 5

The TRP report of week 44 is out and it gives you an insight into how well your favorite shows are performing every week. While with the evolving competition and several new releases, it becomes difficult for the makers to hold the attention of the audience to their show. The content and storyline play a vital role and every week 5 shows with the highest ratings manage to bag a spot in the BARC TRP report. Compared to the last TRP report, the shows which are not a part of this week's TRP report are Imlie, Banni Chow Home Delivery, Pandya Store, Kumkum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, and Kundali Bhagya. Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

Needless to say, the storyline of Anupamaa is getting more intense and entertaining day by day. The show has been ranking in the numero uno spot for a long time and this time is no different. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has bagged the first position in this week's TRP report and has received 2.8 ratings. The present plot of Paakhi and Adhik's wedding and Anupamaa's college life has hooked the attention of the viewers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Giving tough competition to Anupamaa is Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In the last TRP report, this show bagged the first spot along with Anupamaa, however this week it fell to the second position owing to a slight drop in the ratings. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received 2.7 ratings on the BARC TRP report this week. This interesting plot of Sai and Virat's daughter and Sai, Virat, and Patralekha's love triangle has struck the right chord with the audience.

Faltu:

A new show has grabbed the third position on the TRP chart. Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey starrer Faltu which recently premiered on 2 November 2022, has got a great opening. In the first week itself, the show ranked in the third position and received 2.3 ratings which is quite impressive. The story revolves around an unwanted girl, Faltu, and her parents' frustration at the birth of a fourth girl when they wanted a boy.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rajan Shahi's longest-running daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has consistently managed to rank among the top 5 for a long time now. The plot of Akshara and Abhimanyu reuniting is loved by the audience who were eagerly waiting fot their favorite onscreen couple to get back. This week, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant's show ranked in the fourth spot and received 2.2 ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

The fifth spot on this week's TRP chart is taken by Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The interesting plot is working great for the makers, and the performance of the stars is also getting applauded by the audience. Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 2.1 ratings this week.

