TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa maintains 1st spot, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin ranks second

Every Thursday, BARC releases its TRP Report offering an insight into the performance of audiences' favorite daily soaps. The BARC TRP report of Week 10 is released today, and it is here to reveal which shows have managed to win the hearts of the audiences in the past week. This report mostly consists of the same shows, which have been consistently ranking in the top 5 charts and treating the audience with non-stop high-octane drama.

Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

The one show which has been unbeatable and is standing strong again on the numero uno position this week is Anupamaa. Starring Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more, this daily soap has offering the right amount of drama needed and is consistently winning the hearts of the masses. In Week 10 of the BARC TRP report, Anupamaa ranked in the first spot and received 3.1 ratings. The present plot of the show is working in favor of the makers and it seems like the audience is having a great time watching the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Another popular show, which ranked in the second spot on the top 5 charts is Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show shared the first spot along with Anupamaa several times and gave tough competition to it. In Week 10 of the BARC TRP report, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received 2.6 ratings. This storyline has definitely kept the audiences hooked to the screens, and the love triangle plot is enjoyed by the viewers.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rajan Shahi produced show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been feeding engaging content to the audience and constantly ranks in the top 5 charts. Despite being one of the longest-running shows on the channel right now, it is amazing how the show is a TRP puller. In Week 10 of the BARC TRP report, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer has ranked in the third spot and has got 2.4 ratings

Imlie:

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie have bagged the fourth spot in this week's TRP chart. In Week 10 of the BARC TRP report, the show got 2.3 ratings. The engaging storyline and acting chops of the actors have got immense love from the viewers.

Faltu:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's new show Faltu has impressed the masses with its storyline. From the time the show started, it has been successful in carving space into the top 5 charts every week. In Week 10 of the BARC TRP report, Faltu ranked in the fifth spot and received 2.2 ratings.

