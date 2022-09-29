TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa maintains top spot; Imlie drops to fifth position

The TRP report for week 38 is out and the ratings of several shows have dropped. The TRP report offers insight into the shows that fared well over the last week and managed to impress the audiences with their content. Having said that, here is the show which has been unbeatable from its top spot and that is Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa. Anupamaa has yet again managed to win the hearts of the masses with its storyline. Despite being in the first spot, the ratings of the show have dropped compared to the previous report. Previously the ratings of Anupamaa were 3.1, now the show's ratings have slightly dropped to 3.0.

The show which bagged the second spot on the top 5 charts is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, the show's leap track has managed to hold the attention of the audience. The ratings of this show have also slightly dropped, and from 2.9 it has come down to 2.8. The show which ranked in the third spot is Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein with a rating of 2.4. This show has also witnessed exciting twists and turns in the storyline, and viewers are enjoying it. In the last TRP report, the show received f 2.4 ratings.