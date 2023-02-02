TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa remains unbeatable; Bigg Boss 16 at 5th position

Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Every week the viewers eagerly wait for the BARC TRP report that provides insight into their favorite shows' performance. It shows us the ratings and the rank of the shows. Now, the BARC TRP report for week 4 is out and consists of those top shows which have been mostly watched by the audiences. Let's take a look at shows that have managed to win the hearts of the masses this week.

Anupamaa:

It has been quite a long time since Anupamaa is ranking in the top spot in the TRP chart, and this time is no different. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and more in pivotal roles. This week the show has again ranked in first position and has received 2.8 ratings,

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, has bagged the second spot on this week's TRP list. This week the show has got 2.6 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Rajan Shahi's iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has once again managed to carve a space in the top 5 despite running for a long time. This week the show has ranked in the third spot and has got 2.4 ratings.

Imlie:

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie have bagged the fourth spot in this week's TRP chart. The show has got 2.2 ratings in this week's report.

Pandya Store, Faltu, and Bigg Boss 16:

The fifth spot is occupied by Pandya Store, which stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. This week the show received 2.1 ratings.

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Chouskey's show Faltu has also created a huge fan base since it started airing. The show has been constantly appearing in the TRP chart, and this week it has bagged the fifth spot and has got 2.1 ratings.

Salman Khan-hosted reality shows Bigg Boss 16, which started airing on October 1 also ranked in the top 5 in the TRP chart. This week the show has occupied the fifth spot along with Faltu, Pandya Store, and has got 2.1 ratings.