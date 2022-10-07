TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa's ratings drop; Ravivaar with Star Parivaar gets a great closure
Ravivaar with Star Parivaar to Imlie, here are the shows which ranked in the top 5 positions.
The TRP report for Week 39 is out and again it has got audiences' favorite shows on its list. There are a few selected shows which are loved by the audience and have managed to bag a spot in the top 5 on the TRP charts. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has maintained its top spot but the ratings of the show have dropped compared to the last report. In the last TRP chart, Anupamaa received 3.0 ratings but now it has got 2.8 ratings. Despite the intriguing storyline and unexpected twists and turns in the show, the ratings are slightly dropping with each passing week.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, has bagged the second spot on this week's TRP list. Even this show has seen a drop in the ratings compared to the last TRP report. While earlier it was 2.8., it has now reduced to 2.6. Similarly to Anupamaa, the ratings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also witnessing a constant drop in ratings despite the leap track and other twists.
The show which ranked in the third spot is Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi-starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein. The show has got 2.2 TRP, which is also less compared to the previous report in which it was 2.4 Beating the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the fourth spot on the TRP list has been bagged by the reality show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Ravivaar with Star Parivaar was a fun entertaining reality show in which all Star families participated and compete with each other in fun games and challenges. The Grand Finale episode of this show received 2.2 ratings and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai lifted the trophy of the show.
Starring Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra, and Seerat Kapoor in lead, the show which bagged the fifth spot is Imlie. The exit of the main leads Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan has surely affected the numbers, but it still ranks amongst the top 5 shows and has received 2.0 ratings in the recent BARC TRP report.
