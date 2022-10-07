TRP Report: Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa's ratings drop; Ravivaar with Star Parivaar gets a great closure

The TRP report for Week 39 is out and again it has got audiences' favorite shows on its list. There are a few selected shows which are loved by the audience and have managed to bag a spot in the top 5 on the TRP charts. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa has maintained its top spot but the ratings of the show have dropped compared to the last report. In the last TRP chart, Anupamaa received 3.0 ratings but now it has got 2.8 ratings. Despite the intriguing storyline and unexpected twists and turns in the show, the ratings are slightly dropping with each passing week.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, has bagged the second spot on this week's TRP list. Even this show has seen a drop in the ratings compared to the last TRP report. While earlier it was 2.8., it has now reduced to 2.6. Similarly to Anupamaa, the ratings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is also witnessing a constant drop in ratings despite the leap track and other twists.