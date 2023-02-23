TRP Report: Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16 beats Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, ranks at 1st spot

BARC releases its TRP Report every Thursday and provides an insight into the performance of the audience's favorite show. Every week the viewers eagerly wait for the TRP ratings of your favorite shows. Now, the BARC TRP report for week 7 is out and consists of those top shows which have been mostly watched by the audiences. However, this TRP is quite interesting as after a long time Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has lost its first spot to Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Without waiting further, let's take a look at shows that have managed to win the hearts of the masses this week.

Bigg Boss 16:

Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16 grand finale episode broke several records and grabbed the attention of the viewers. The show ranked several times on the TRP chart when it aired on Colors TV. After being locked in the Bigg Boss 16 house for 135 days, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show. MC Stan lifted the dazzling trophy of Bigg Boss season 16 and also won Hyundai grand i10 Nios, as well as Rs 31 lakh and 80 thousand as the prize money. However, its grand finale episode received a great closure as Bigg Boss 16 ranked on the first spot of the BARC TRP chart beating Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa. Bigg Boss 16 received a 3.3 rating in the week 7 TRP report.

Anupamaa:

For a long time, Anupamaa ranked in the first position and remained unbeatable owing to its powerful storyline. However, in the week 7 TRP report, Anupamaa ranked in the second spot and received 2.8 ratings. Despite its intriguing storyline, the show's ratings have dropped massively compared to the last TRP chart. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and more in pivotal roles.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, has bagged the third spot on this week's TRP list. In this week 7 TRP chart, the show has received 2.6 ratings.

Imlie and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie have bagged the fourth spot in this week's TRP chart. The show has got 2.2 ratings in this week's report.

Rajan Shahi's iconic show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has once again managed to carve a space in the top 5 despite running for a long time. This week the show has ranked in the fourth spot and has got 2.2 ratings.

Pandya Store:

The fifth spot is occupied by Pandya Store, which stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. This week the show received 2.1 ratings.