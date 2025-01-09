TRP Report Week 1: Udne Ki Aasha's ratings see a slight dip, Anupamaa enters top 3; here's where Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and other shows stand

Thursdays are for TRP reports! Today, the first TRP report of 2025 is out, and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. 2024 was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride for many hit television shows like Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, which saw a major dip in their rankings after ruling the TRP charts for many years. In the first TRP report of 2025, Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has seen a rise, and the ratings of many other shows have also improved.

First TRP report of 2025:

Serial name Ratings Udne Ki Aasha 2.5 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 2.3 Anupamaa 2.3 Advocate Anjali Awasthi 2.3 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 2.2 Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 2.0 Mangal Lakshmi 1.9 Jhanak 1.9 Parineetii 1.7 Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav 1.5

1- Udne Ki Aasha

Udne Ki Aasha, known for its amazing storyline, is continuously winning the hearts of the audience with its incredible content. Starring Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon in lead roles, the show has bagged the first spot on this week's TRP chart. However, the ratings of the show have seen a slight dip. In the last report, Udne Ki Aasha got 2.6 ratings.

2- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to hold on to its second position and its ratings. The show stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in lead roles. Although the show currently shows differences between Abhira and Armaan, it has managed to hold on to the attention of the audience.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's promo here-

3- Anupamaa

Finally, Anupamaa has entered the top 3 spots on this week's TRP chart. For a few weeks now, Rupali Ganguly's show ranked in the fourth spot. However, it seems that the audiences are now liking the love triangle, unexpected twists and fresh faces in the show, due to which it has seen a jump in the ranks.

4- Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Advocate Anjali Awasthi, who ranked in the third spot, has slipped to the fourth spot this week. The show stars Shritama Mitra and Ankit Raizada in lead roles.

5- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has remained consistent for weeks now. The Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj's show is set to take a leap soon. However, the current storyline has hooked the attention of the viewers.

6- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the longest-running sitcom still continues to entertain the viewers even after several years. The show has ranked in 6th spot beating several other hit daily soaps.

7- Mangal Lakshmi

This week Mangal Lakshmi ranked in the 7th spot on the TRP chart. Compared to the last TRP report, Deepika Singh and Naman Shaw's drama has seen a jump this week.

8- Jhanak

Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja's show Jhanak has seen a drop this week. The show ranked on the seventh spot last week but this week it slipped on the 8th position. However, the ratings have slightly improved.

9- Parineetii

Parineetii, which ranked in the 9th spot, stars Anchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra, and Ankur Verma in pivotal roles. The show continuously ranks among the top 10 spots.

10- Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav

Shiv Shakti- Tap Tyag Tandav holds the 10th position on the TRP chat. The show features Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in lead roles.

