TRP Report Week 11: Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa's ratings drop, Shiny Doshi's Pandya Store enters top 5

The BARC TRP report for Week 11 is out to give you an insight into your favorite shows' performance. It offers an insight into how your fictional and non-fictional shows have performed throughout the week. This report mostly consists of the same shows, which have been consistently ranking in the top 5 charts and treating the audience with non-stop high-octane drama. While the ratings keep fluctuating, this week some shows have performed well and there is also a new entrant in the top 5 list.

Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

Anupamaa has dominated the top spot for a long time, and this time is no different! Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer is one of the highly watched television shows. Along with Rupali and Gaurav, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and more in pivotal roles. This daily soap has been offering the right amount of drama needed and is consistently winning the hearts of the masses. Like always, Anupamaa stands strong in its first spot, however, the ratings have seen a slight dip. It seems like Choti Anu's separation from Anupamaa and Anuj is not working in favor of the makers. In week 11 BARC TRP report, Anupamaa got 3.0 ratings which are less compared to the last report. In week 10 BARC TRP report, Anupamaa received 3.1 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin starring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead, has bagged the second spot on week 11 TRP list. Interestingly, the ratings of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is increased compared to the week 10 TRP report. In the last week's TRP report, the show got 2.6 ratings. Now, it seems like the entry of new actors and the interesting love triangle plot has kept the audiences hooked on the show. In week 11 BARC TRP chart, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has got 2.8 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

The third spot has been occupied by Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rajan Shahi produced show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been feeding engaging content to the audience and constantly ranks in the top 5 charts. Despite being one of the longest-running shows on the channel right now, it is amazing how the show is a TRP puller. The ratings of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have also improved slightly. In week 10 report, the show got 2.4 ratings however in week 11 report the show got 2.5 ratings.

Imlie:

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie have bagged the fourth spot in this week's TRP chart. Just like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the ratings of Imlie have also improved compared to the last report. In week 10 of the BARC TRP report, the show got 2.3 ratings whereas in week 11 BARC TRP report Imlie got 2.4 ratings. The engaging storyline and acting chops of the actors have got immense love from the viewers.

Faltu:

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's new show Faltu has impressed the masses with its storyline. From the time the show started, it has been successful in carving space into the top 5 charts every week. The ratings of Falu remain the same compared to the last BARC TRP report. Faltu ranked in the fifth spot and received 2.2 ratings.

Pandya Store:

Pandya Store has made a surprise entry in the top 5 in the week 11 TRP chart. The multi-starrer show features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. Pandya Store shares a spot with Faltu in week 11 BARC TRP chart and has got 2.2 ratings.

