TRP Report Week 12: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's ratings drop, Yeh Hai Chahatein enters top 5

The BARC TRP report for week 12 is out and it gives you an insight into how well your favorite shows are performing every week. While with the evolving competition and several new releases, it becomes difficult for the makers to hold the attention of the audience to their show. The content and storyline play a vital role and every week 5 shows with the highest ratings manage to bag a spot in the BARC TRP report. While the ratings keep fluctuating, the ratings of a few shows have dropped and there is also a new entrant in the top 5 list.

Let us look at TV shows who ranked in the top 5 this week:

Anupamaa:

Once again, Rajan Shahi's produced show Anupamaa has bagged the first spot in the BARC TRP 12th week chart. This daily soap has been serving the right amount of entertainment needed and is consistently winning the hearts of viewers. Despite ranking in the first spot, the ratings of Anupamaa has dropped consecutively now. It seems like the current plot of Anupamaa and Anuj's separation has failed to impress the viewers which have drastically affected the numbers. In the week 11 TRP chart, the Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna starrer received 3.0 ratings. Now in BARC TRP 12th week chart, Anupamaa ratings have seen a slight drop and have got 2.9 ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is another show which has dominated its spot for a long time. Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma starrer often manage to impress the audience with their engaging content and hooked the viewers to it. After Anupamaa, the ratings have Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has also declined. Though the show has bagged the second spot, it has got 2.7 ratings in BARC TRP 12th week chart. In BARC TRP 11th week chart, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin received got 2.7 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

The third spot has been occupied by Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rajan Shahi produced show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been feeding engaging content to the audience and constantly ranks in the top 5 charts. The ratings have also seen a decline. In BARC TRP 12th week chart, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai received got 2.3 ratings. In BARC TRP 11th week chart, the show got 2.5 ratings.

Imlie, Faltu and Pandya Store:

Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra starrer Imlie has bagged the fourth spot in BARC TRP 12th week chart. Imlie ratings has also dropped, and in this week's TRP chart, the show got 2.1 ratings.

Aakash Ahuja and Niharika Choukey's new show Faltu has impressed the masses with its storyline. From the time the show started, it has been successful in carving space into the top 5 charts every week. In BARC TRP 12th week chart Faltu got 2.1 ratings.

Pandya Store has also ranked in the fourth spot in BARC TRP 12th week chart. The multi-starrer show features Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup, and Mohit Parmar in the lead roles. Pandya Store shares a spot with Imlie and Faltu in BARC TRP 12th week chart and has got 2.1 ratings.

Yeh Hai Chahatein:

The 5th spot on this week's TRP chart is taken by Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi's show Yeh Hai Chahatein. The interesting plot is working great for the makers, and the performance of the stars is also getting applauded by the audience. Yeh Hai Chahatein has got 1.9 ratings this week.

